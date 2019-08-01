planetRE Announces New AI Search in CRM

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor for online real estate, has announced launch of new AI based Intelligent searches within its patented Socialite CRM.

New Search options allow users with large databases to quickly converge on finding a specific lead or lead groups, deploying contextual interpretation of search parameters.

It combines mixed search expressions. A simple zero order manifestation would be interpreting 12345 as a zip code and not a US phone number. With this new technique, customers can utilize multiple fields like phone number, zip codes etc in to logical expressions, no duplication, converge with single iteration and contextual interpretation.

"I've been using CRMs in real estate for 15 years. I farm day in and day out over 11,000 homes. That is a lot of relationships. I work both snail mailing and digital contacts. I need a dead shot website and robust follow-up," said Scott Williams, Top Real Estate Team operating under Berkshire Hathaway based in Santa Barbara, CA. "I need a database that has deep searching capability like Socialite. Most real estate CRMs look pretty and promise a lot but don't give you much computing power. I stay with Planet RE because nothing else is as powerful."

"With thousands of leads, hundreds of lead sources and lead duplication in databases it gets hard to extract relevant information with simple searches even with multiple iterations," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "The new search makes the job easy with powerful expressions to configure and deliver relevant search results."

About planetRE

planetRE is a privately held, leading cloud vendor, providing Enterprise software to the real estate industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA; its primary mission is to provide cutting edge cloud platforms to the global real estate industry in areas of Online Marketing, Transaction and Financial Management. More information about planetRE Transact can be found on www.planetre.com.

planetRE, planetRE Socialite are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact Information

planetRE

Media Inquiry:

1-408-251-6078

info@planetre.us

SOURCE planetRE

Related Links

http://www.planetre.com

