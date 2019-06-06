planetRE Announces New Buyer Activity Graphs Driven by School Districts on Consumer Portals

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor for online real estate, has announced new enhancement to its flagship Socialite Millennial Consumer Search Portals targeted for agents and brokers.

The new feature tracks in-depth Buyer Activities in the local market around seller's home based on School Districts. Sellers who visit online wanting to sell their homes are interested in checking market pulse of the buyer demand. Now for the first time, instead of just city and zipcodes, the new feature will show the visitor detailed Buyer Activity, for past 90 days rendered as a heat map with tagged school districts with boundaries.

The rich visualization can display school Maponics® with heat maps showing school areas people are searching in local market with a variety of both sell and buy side analytics.

"Consumers in most markets pay a lot of attention to schools while researching homes," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "The new feature showing these activity graphs with school tags is a huge differentiation for consumers and a lead magnate for seller leads."

About planetRE

planetRE is a privately held, leading cloud vendor, providing Enterprise software to the real estate industry. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, CA; its primary mission is to provide cutting edge cloud platforms to the global real estate industry in areas of Online Marketing, Transaction and Financial Management. More information about planetRE Transact can be found on www.planetre.com.

planetRE, planetRE Socialite are trademarks. All other registered trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

Contact Information

planetRE

Media Inquiry:

1-408-251-6078

info@planetre.us

SOURCE planetRE

Related Links

http://www.planetre.com

