planetRE Announces New Features to Skyharbor Platform

Skyharbor adds new iOS App, Video, document NFTs and integration with easy-to-use wallet Dapper and Instagram

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- planetRE, the nation's leading enterprise cloud vendor, today announced a line of new capabilities. Skyharbor now allows video uploads in addition to photos, documents can be minted as NFTs, and its new iOS App is integrated with user-friendly wallet Dapper and Instagram.

NFT listing shown on Instagram Collectibles automatically Graduation Diplomas, Certificates offered as Memorable NFTs in Instagram

The Skyharbor dApp, built on the consumer-scale blockchain Flow, will hold all newly minted NFTs as digital collectibles under the recipient's Dapper wallet. These collectibles are fully visible under Instagram Collectibles, allowing recipients to "pin" NFTs and share them with their online communities. Creating a new Dapper wallet is a quick and frictionless process, and it provides the easiest way to safely onboard and become comfortable in Web3.

Skyharbor supports the full cycle of creation, transfer, gifting and client custody of the NFTs for any business. Property NFTs containing Deed of Trust, photos, videos, etc., of the home after closing can be branded to the agent and gifted to the customer for lifelong access – creating a new Digital Closing Experience. Agents can make their own practitioner NFTs using AI aesthetics on the platform instantly for Instagram marketing.

Colleges, institutions, and universities can mint the new graduation or course Diplomas as NFTs to students for lifelong access under the new wallet.

"We like to create a differentiated digital closing experience for our customers with the Skyharbor platform," said Lance Billingsley, Owner of Navi Title Agency in Arizona. "Skyharbor will help us be competitive with cutting technology in this space dominated by many competitors."

"Application of NFTs in many verticals are immense," said Subrao Shenoy, CEO of planetRE. "The new capabilities, including the integration with Dapper wallet, will offer a frictionless solution to our customer for NFT generation and custody."



