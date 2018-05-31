PlanetRetail RNG, One Click Retail and Clavis Insight to Host A Special Edition 'Winning with Walmart' Webinar for Consumer Goods Brands

As Walmart's global sales will reach more than $600 billion USD by 2022, to maintain its spot as the world's largest retailer, with rival Alibaba closely approaching, Walmart has shifted its strategic direction to serve as a technology platform with stores.

"Brands have a tremendous opportunity to capture this growth as Walmart develops its omnichannel initiatives further," said Boren Novakovic, EVP and Managing Director of One Click Retail and PlanetRetail RNG. "In this webinar, we'll offer our expert interpretation of why these developments should matter to brands and the potential actions to take while also learning about the major drivers of change and how these will influence Walmart in the future."

This complimentary webinar will examine all of Walmart's latest key initiatives, including:

Walmart expanding its digital ecosystem and what this means for consumer good suppliers;

Analysis of the changing competitive dynamics facing Walmart from rivals including Alibaba and Amazon;

Sainsbury's recent purchase of Walmart's UK unit, Asda, and its impact on the grocery market;

Walmart's acquisition of Flipkart and its implications for Walmart investors, global consumers, and other ecommerce companies looking to achieve growth in India ;

; The new Walmart.com, including its new look and feel, improvements to its overall functionality, and introducing specialty shopping experiences;

Sneak peek of Clavis Insight's digital shelf winners in major consumer goods categories.

Attendees will learn how Walmart is developing for the future, with a review of Walmart's latest developments within Store of the Future, Ecommerce & Digital Ecosystem Management, Supply Chain & Fulfilment, and Engagement & Retention. Attendees will also hear current examples of brand initiatives with Walmart, organized by strategy and category sector.

The webinar is designed for individuals, manufacturers and brands including eCommerce Heads, Consumer Insights, Commercial Leaders, Sales Controllers, Sales Vice Presidents, Key Account Managers, and Walmart Customer Teams.

