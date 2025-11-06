PlanetWEST Launches Revolutionary Carbon Capture System for Gulf States Cities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanetWEST, a pioneering environmental technology firm, today unveiled its innovative carbon capture system, MIDAC (Mobile Intelligent Direct Air Capture – Pat.Pend.), engineered to tackle severe air pollution and accelerate climate action in the megacities of the Gulf States. This launch addresses the urgent need for cleaner air in one of the world's most environmentally vulnerable regions.

Targeting the Gulf's Critical Environmental Crisis

Rapid urbanization has left megacities, including those in the Gulf States (such as Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and cities in Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, and the UAE), with dangerously high concentrations of harmful particulate matter (and Black Carbon). The Gulf region is also warming significantly faster than the global average, facing intensified threats from extreme heatwaves, water scarcity, and dust storms.

"The air quality crisis in many of our global cities demands innovative and scalable solutions," said Chris Catlin, CEO of PlanetWEST. "Our decision to focus on the Gulf States stems from the region's unique environmental challenges and our commitment to making an immediate, positive impact where it's needed most."

MIDAC: A Game-Changing Focus on Particulate Matter

MIDAC is a revolutionary solution for localized air purification. Uniquely engineered to integrate with existing vehicular radiator systems, it actively draws in ambient air, absorbing microscopic and larger particles, including Black Carbon. These hazardous particulates are then stored for efficient offloading and responsible disposal or recycling.

The system's most radical feature is its target: it does not primarily focus on capturing gaseous. Instead, MIDAC targets solid carbon-based particulate matter like Black Carbon (BC). This shift offers critical advantages:

A More Potent Target: Black Carbon, a key component has an immediate warming effect up to 1,500 times greater than by mass. Capturing it delivers a much faster and more powerful climate benefit.

Black Carbon, a key component has an immediate warming effect up to than by mass. Capturing it delivers a much faster and more powerful climate benefit. Concentrated Emissions: Particulate matter is highly concentrated in pollution hotspots—primarily in megacities—offering more targeted and energy-efficient opportunities for capture and mitigation than the uniformly dispersed.

PlanetWEST's strategic launch empowers nations to take control of their air quality, with the added benefit that MIDAC systems are designed for in-country manufacturing, fostering local expertise and economic growth. By directly capturing pollutants, MIDAC aims to create cleaner and cooler micro-environments, contributing to better public health outcomes and supporting the region's efforts to build climate resilience.

About PlanetWEST: PlanetWEST is a leading environmental technology company dedicated to developing cutting-edge solutions for global environmental challenges. www.planetwest.net

