Planful Closes Out Q1 with Strong Results and New C-Suite Appointments To Support Continued Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software, today announced that the company achieved record Q1 growth, with 47% quarter-over-quarter increase in net new customer acquisition, adding new brands to Planful's customer roster including Tile, Inc.; Envoy; Punchh; and more.

To support Planful's ongoing growth, Rowan Tonkin has been promoted to Chief Marketing Officer and Melissa Dreuth was promoted to Chief of Staff to the CEO and Chief People Officer. The company also added 50 new employees in the first quarter, including key sales roles in response to increases in demand and the accelerated pace of product advancements.

Planful made gains in targeted verticals, such as manufacturing, logistics, and technology, adding Element Critical, Schneider Packaging Equipment, Zipline Logistics, and TravelPerk. In addition to new customers, Planful saw an increase in customer expansion, as companies look to implement a modern planning solution in all corners of the business.

The company's unique value proposition continued to garner significant analyst attention. In Q1, Planful was named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2021 Corporate Performance Management Value Matrix for the eighth year in a row, advancing in the leader quadrant. Also in Q1, Planful was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms for the ninth consecutive year.



"The need for cloud-based planning platforms has never been more critical than it is today," said R "Ray" Wang, Founder and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "As companies of all sizes accelerate back-office transformations, they need a modern and future-proof planning approach to remain competitive."

In February, Planful announced its partnership with Acumatica, giving Acumatica ERP customers the ability to automate and accelerate FP&A activities and drive faster, more agile planning and decision-making cycles. Planful's unique capabilities were a decisive factor, including rapid implementation under Planful Now, Excel syntax, platform scalability and stability, quick deployment, and seamless updates.

"The credit for our strong first quarter momentum goes to every single member of the Planful team," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "With increased interest in our FP&A platform and the momentum we've seen this quarter, we're furthering our mission to provide all of our customers with the speed and agility they need to achieve real-time decision making and collaborative planning."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com.

