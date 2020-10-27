Planful Expands Continuous Planning Offering, Announces New Workforce Planning Capabilities for HR Leaders

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , (formerly Host Analytics), the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A), today announced the company is enhancing its Workforce Planning solution. These upgraded platform capabilities continue the extension of Continuous Planning beyond the finance department and into every corner of the business, bringing a deeper business advantage to HR leaders.

Workforce planning has never been more critical . With Planful's comprehensive workforce planning capabilities, including the latest enhancements, HR leaders can improve their collaboration with finance to more effectively plan and execute strategies with a Continuous Planning approach by:

Creating headcount plans that align with business needs

Standardizing employee compensation calculations using data from finance, HR, and operations in a central platform

Analyzing the financial impact of workforce decisions

Forecasting workforce what-if scenarios based on cost drivers

As part of Planful's continued commitment to providing customers with this critical capability, recent product releases, including Winter20 and Summer20 , provided a platform-wide user interface upgrade, as well as a new and improved roster view, making it easy for users to manage employees across multiple departments simultaneously. The upcoming Fall20 release, scheduled for November, will unveil additional new features, further simplifying workforce management for customers in an elegant, visual interface.

"Companies are focused on workforce planning more than ever, but many HR leaders are realizing that they're operating with a critical gap in their technology stack," said Grant Halloran, CEO of Planful. "Our robust workforce planning solution fills that gap, providing leaders the ability to engage in more efficient planning and decision-making, with a deepened collaboration between Finance and HR teams."



More than 600 Planful customers are leveraging Planful's Workforce Planning solution, including PS Logistics LT Apparel Group, Pipedrive, and Nevada Donor Network. Customers are benefiting from up to a 75% reduction in the length of planning cycles. In moving to a cloud-based platform with Workforce Planning capabilities—rather than operating in a myriad of disconnected, siloed point solutions—organizations can capitalize on more accurate plans and forecasts. Businesses seeking to achieve fast time-to-value in addressing critical workforce planning needs can be up and running on the Planful cloud platform in less than 30 days.

"The need for continuous, collaborative planning for leaders in all corners of the business has never been more important than it is now," said Doug Henschen, VP and Principal Analyst at Constellation Research. "Cloud-based planning platforms make it easier than ever for both finance and HR teams to use data to make better, faster decisions."

See Planful's new Workforce Planning capabilities in action at the upcoming HR Technology conference (October 27-30), or contact Planful for a demo today.

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers

Discover Continuous Planning use cases

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of Continuous Planning with its cloud platform for financial planning and analysis (FP&A). Planful delivers on the vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com.

Contact

[email protected]

SOURCE Planful

Related Links

http://www.planful.com

