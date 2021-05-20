Planful Launches Champions Club to Recognize Accomplishments of Planful Advocates and Experts

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning, analysis (FP&A), and consolidations cloud software, today announced the launch of Planful Champions Club, a program to promote the achievements and skills of Planful experts and advocates across the company's ecosystem. In a celebratory virtual event, the company honored 50 customers, partners, and employees named as the inaugural members of the Planful Champions Club.

"We are thrilled to recognize and welcome the inaugural class of Planful Club Champions," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "These professionals represent an initial group of the most ardent Planful enthusiasts and power users across our customers, partners, and employees. Congratulations to our Planful champions."

The inaugural cohort of Planful Champions Club members recognizes those who have gone above and beyond, inclusive of achieving exceptional technical proficiency, successful completion of Planful Academy certifications, contributions to the Planful support community forums, or exhibiting enthusiastic advocacy for the Planful platform, capabilities, and network.

This exclusive program provides members with advanced training and Planful Academy courses, opportunities to attend private Champions-only events, and access to dedicated networking and knowledge-sharing opportunities. Members can also add Planful Champions Club digital badges to their online social presence to gain recognition for their efforts and promote their technical expertise of the Planful platform, capabilities, and network.

To view the Planful Champions Club 2021 member list and learn more about becoming a club member, click here .

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Contact

[email protected]

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers

Explore FP&A use cases

Discover Continuous Planning

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

SOURCE Planful

Related Links

http://www.planful.com

