Planful Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for Eighth Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced it has once again named a Leader in the Nucleus Research 2021 Corporate Performance Management Value Matrix for the eighth consecutive year.

To download a free copy of the report, click here .

Planful's advancement in the Leader quadrant reflects the company's continued success and momentum in the FP&A space. The report points to significant product advancements in 2020, including the release of Dynamic Commentary for real-time collaboration, expanded data visualization tools, streamlined analysis and forecasting capabilities, an updated user interface, and enhancements to the company's Workforce Planning solution.





Planful Customers are finding that the easy adoption of the platform can facilitate company-wide participation in financial processes, and that its ease-of-use and flexibility accelerate the time to value. One such customer is Elgin Equipment Group, a worldwide leader in design, manufacture, and service of specialized processing equipment in the oil and gas, mining, coal, aggregates, minerals, water, and pipeline construction industries, with offices and joint ventures around the globe. Mike Petrauskas, the Manager of Financial Planning & Analysis at Elgin Equipment Group, said , "We use Planful to do our quarterly forecasting, budgeting, and financial reporting. It is used across the whole organization. It has eliminated much of the time we previously spent consolidating Excel spreadsheets."





Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful said, "We're delighted that our position as a Leader has further advanced and to be recognized for the results our customers are realizing from our platform. The past year has made it clear that streamlining FP&A processes, around mounting levels of data, are necessary to course correct a business faster and more frequently. It's more important than ever to give analysts time back from manual, low value work, like manually collecting and aggregating data in spreadsheets, sending files around to each other, and constantly looking for errors in data. Analysts must be freed from this so they can spend more time actually analyzing information to help the business make better financial decisions."

Planful's cloud-based FP&A platform accelerates planning processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting, and visual analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster, and more collaborative, business-wide planning and decision-making cycles.

Isaac Gould, Analyst at Nucleus Research, said, "With holistic and Continuous Planning and forecasting becoming table-stakes to any CPM deployment, Planful will continue to experience growth through 2021. Nucleus expects Planful to continue adding customers who are seeking ease-of-use and flexibility to accelerate the time to value of their technology investments."

