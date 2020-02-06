Planful Named a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPM Technology Value Matrix for Seventh Consecutive Year

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful, Inc. (formerly Host Analytics), a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) platform provider, announced today that Nucleus Research named Planful to the Leaders quadrant of its prestigious CPM Technology Value Matrix for the seventh year in a row.

To download a free copy of the report, click here .

Planful's placement in the Leader quadrant significantly improved over last year's positioning, reflecting the company's accelerating momentum in the FP&A space. The Nucleus Research profile on Planful noted that the platform's wide range of use cases are a key long-term value driver for customers seeking flexibility and ease-of-use in their FP&A solution.

Scott Kroenung, the Director of Finance & Accounting at UniGroup, a $1.7 billion transportation and relocation services company, said, "Before we started using Planful, our budgeting and reporting processes were overly time-consuming. With Planful, we've been able to centralize budget planning and reporting processes in the cloud, automating data input to eliminate the need for manual input, and gaining powerful visualization tools for reporting. This improves access to timely, accurate data and increases organizational agility."

Planful's cloud-based Continuous Planning platform accelerates FP&A processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, and reporting and analytics. Planful recently rebranded to reflect the personality of its customers, finance and accounting professionals, who are systematic, methodical, careful, and future-looking—planful by nature.

"We're honored to be recognized by Nucleus Research yet again," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Our platform's Continuous Planning capabilities are helping Finance leaders drive faster and more collaborative planning cycles in all areas of the business. With an accelerated time to close, the Finance team can spend more time driving strategic recommendations for the business, whilst navigating ever-changing business environments with greater accuracy, speed, and confidence."

About Planful

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is a leading financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud platform. Planful delivers a vision of Continuous Planning by accelerating the end-to-end FP&A process and fostering business-wide participation in agile planning and decision-making. More than 800 customers including, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe rely on Planful for financial planning and budgeting, dynamic operational planning, financial consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm specializing in transformational investments in established technology businesses. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Additional Resources

Learn more about Continuous Planning: https://www.planful.com/blog/

Hear from Planful customers: https://www.planful.com/customers/

Find out about career openings: https://www.planful.com/about-us/careers/

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook

Contact

press@planful.com

OR

Kasey Thomas

SSPR

planful@sspr.com

SOURCE Planful

Related Links

http://www.planful.com

