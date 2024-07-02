Planful Named an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management by Dresner Advisory Services for Ninth Consecutive Year

Company's Continuous Innovation, Customer-first Approach Earn Top Ratings and Perfect Recommend Score

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that, for the ninth year in a row, it was recognized as an Overall Leader in Enterprise Performance Management based on ratings in the Customer Experience and Vendor Credibility models in Dresner Advisory's flagship Wisdom of Crowds® market study. 100% of Planful's surveyed users said they would recommend Planful.

The annual report by Dresner Advisory Services, a leading independent research and advisory firm, is the only market study based exclusively on customer feedback. Researchers collect user feedback on a wide variety of topics, including vendor performance, using Dresner's trademark 33-measure scoring system. Planful's prominent placement in the Customer Experience Model, combined with its perfect recommendation score of 100%, strongly indicates high levels of customer satisfaction.

"Through its continued innovation, Planful reliably creates value for its customers, meeting their needs and exceeding their expectations," said Howard Dresner, Founder, and Chief Research Officer at Dresner Advisory.* "For 2024, Planful is best in class for understanding customer needs, reliability of technology, and ease of administration. We congratulate Planful for its strong performance."

"At Planful, customers are our number one value. From their first contact with our brand, through successful onboarding, and onward as they scale and expand with us, we strive to always go beyond expectations to ensure their success," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer at Planful. "We take pride in being true, collaborative partners with our customers and enjoy working side-by-side with them. Our best-in-class rankings for sales professionalism, consulting experience, and continuity show that these efforts have a real impact. We're honored to receive this recognition from our customers."

Click here to download a free copy of the 2024 Dresner Advisory Services Wisdom of Crowds® Enterprise Performance Management Market Study.

*2024 Wisdom of Crowds Enterprise Performance Management Market Study. Copyright 2024 —Dresner Advisory Services.

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,400 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com.

Additional Resources

Hear from Planful customers .

Learn what Planful can do for finance , marketing , HR , and other teams.

Join the conversation on social media: LinkedIn , Twitter , or Facebook .

SOURCE Planful, Inc.