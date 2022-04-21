Planful Named Challenger in the European BARC Score Reports for Financial Performance Management and Integrated Planning and Analytics

Recognition for Strong Product Vision Comes on Heels of Incredible 2021 Momentum and Record-Breaking Growth in EMEA with New Executive Hires and Customer Wins

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced that the company received top product scores in the Business Application Research Center (BARC) in Financial Performance Management and Integrated Planning and Analytics.

Planful is rated as a top rated vendor on the Portfolio Capabilities axis based on broad and deep product capabilities. The report highlighted Planful's fully integrated platform for planning, financial consolidation and close functionality because it offers flexible solutions for companies of all sizes, with strong workflow and collaboration functionality.

"Congratulations to Planful on their first-time inclusion in the 2022 editions of BARC Score reports for Financial Performance Management and Integrated Planning & Analytics," said Dr. Christian Fuchs, Senior Analyst Data & Analytics at BARC. "We're thrilled to see leading companies such as Planful growing rapidly in the EMEA region."

The company saw record-breaking growth in 2021, with a focus on global expansion. Growth in the EMEA region includes:

New executive hires, including Allison Searle as Senior Vice President of International Sales

Tripled the international go-to-market team, with key hires across the sales organization

200% increase in resellers in EMEA

80% increase in signed customers in the UK and Europe , including Kin + Carta, Aiven, Kognity, and more, in addition to continued success with Grafton Group plc and Amarenco Group

"We're honored to be recognized in this year's BARC reports, underscoring Planful's incredible growth and momentum in the EMEA region this past year," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "With our commitment to investing in global expansion markets, we have exciting developments in the works to continue serving our customers with the transformative, modern technology needed for the Office of the CFO."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of end-to-end financial close, consolidation, and financial planning & analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 1000 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

