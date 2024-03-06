Planful Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms for 12th Consecutive Year

Planful Maintains Position on List for Delivering Agile, Comprehensive Business Planning Solutions that Help Enterprises Navigate Changing Business Conditions

SAN FRANCISCO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced that the company was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms for 2024. This marks Planful's 12th consecutive time on the prestigious shortlist, which originated to help large enterprises replace legacy on-premises systems with a modern cloud-based planning platform.

"We're energized by the sustained recognition Planful receives from Constellation Research, and the analyst community at large, which reflects our focus on delivering a powerful solution combined with rapid time-to-value for our customers," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "Speed, agility, and innovation are what businesses expect from platforms today, and Planful delivers that to companies of all sizes. What we love most about this particular recognition is that it's a genuine 'shortlist', with only four vendors selected. Planful's 12th consecutive year on the list acknowledges our continuing leadership and ongoing progress as a tier 1 vendor in our space."

Vendors on the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning and Performance Management Platforms must meet several criteria, including the following features and benefits: rapid cloud deployment and configuration; agile planning and forecasting capabilities; flexible modeling and "what-if" scenario planning capabilities; support for operational planning in areas such as sales and human resources; rich analysis and reporting tools; modern, intuitive interfaces easing frequent planning, forecasting and analysis; and emerging augmented capabilities supporting predictive planning.

"These are disruptive times and enterprises need agile business planning more than ever," said Doug Henschen, Vice President and Principal Analyst, Constellation Research. "We evaluated more than a dozen solutions categorized in this market based on client inquiries, partner conversations, customer references, vendor selection projects, market share and internal research. Only four made the ShortList for 2024 and we congratulate Planful for its consistent presence on this list."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,400 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com.

