Planful Named to Constellation Research ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud software, today announced it was named to the Constellation ShortList™ for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms for 2021. Criteria for selection includes consideration of: rapid cloud deployment and configuration; modern, intuitive interfaces easing frequent planning; flexible modeling and "what-if" scenario planning capabilities; and more. This recognition marks the ninth year in a row that Planful has been named to the Constellation ShortList.

"We're honored to be consistently recognized by Constellation Research," said Grant Halloran, Chief Executive Officer, Planful. "The Office of the CFO requires speed and agility from FP&A and the business, as they seek to regain ground lost during 2020 and find new areas of growth. With fast, easy access to data, efficient automation, and accurate intelligence, finance teams rise above the cycles of manual, low-value effort and start working together in real-time to achieve modern planning and decision-making."



Planful's longtime presence on the Constellation ShortList for Cloud-Based Planning Platforms reflects the company's continued momentum and success in the cloud FP&A space. Planful's cloud-based FP&A platform accelerates planning processes by seamlessly unifying financial planning, financial close and consolidation, reporting, and visual analytics to help Finance leaders drive faster, and more collaborative, business-wide planning and decision-making cycles.



"Smart companies are turning to quick-to-deploy, cloud-based planning platforms so they can streamline data management and be on top of planning, goal setting, analyzing, forecasting, and responding proactively as conditions evolve," said Doug Henschen, principal analyst at Constellation Research. "More companies are replacing legacy systems and manual, spreadsheet-based processes with platforms that bring agility to financial and operational decision-making in areas such as workforce planning. The vendors on our ShortList are innovative market leaders."

To learn more about Planful's inclusion in the Constellation ShortList™, click here .

Planful (formerly Host Analytics) is the pioneer of financial planning and analysis (FP&A) cloud software. The Planful platform is used by the Office of the CFO around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and visual analytics. More than 800 customers, including Boston Red Sox, Del Monte, TGI Friday's, and 23andMe, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy across the end-to-end FP&A process. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at www.planful.com .

Constellation Research does not endorse any solution or service named in its research.

