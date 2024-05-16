Planful Recognizes Customer Award Winners and Champions Club Inductees at Perform24

New Champions Club Members Recognized for Exceptional Skills and Expertise; Customers Recognized for Using Planful To Go Beyond Typical Financial Performance Management Efforts

SAN FRANCISCO, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, announced today at Perform24 , the company's annual user conference, that over 20 new members were welcomed into the Planful Champions Club. At the event, the company also announced the winners of the 2024 Planful Customer Awards.

Customer Award Winners

Planful partners, customers, and employees submitted nominations across five categories for the 2024 Customer Awards. A new award, Global Trendsetter, was introduced this year to recognize impact on a global scale. This year's winners are:

Innovation Award Winner : Tokio Marine HCC for their expansive use of Planful in innovative and creative ways.

: Tokio Marine HCC for their expansive use of Planful in innovative and creative ways. Team Sport Award Winners : Gousto and Insigneo Financial Group, respectively, for using Planful to collaborate across the business in driving peak financial performance.

: Gousto and Insigneo Financial Group, respectively, for using Planful to collaborate across the business in driving peak financial performance. Advocacy Award Winner : Kiewit for showing broad public support for the value realized through Planful and its solutions.

: Kiewit for showing broad public support for the value realized through Planful and its solutions. Global Trendsetter Award Winner : Alltech for shaping the future of financial performance management in their respective markets on a global scale.

: Alltech for shaping the future of financial performance management in their respective markets on a global scale. Rookie of the Year Award Winner: Kimball Midwest for being a new Planful customer within the last year that was able to get started, drive adoption, and realize value quickly.

Planful's Newest Champions Club Members

Planful's Champions Club is an exclusive program that enables the best and brightest of Planful's ecosystem to promote their skills and expertise to colleagues, peers, and others in the financial performance management industry. Benefits of being in the Planful Champions Club include invitations to private networking, educational, and professional development events and access to an expansive network of Planful experts where champions share expertise, ask questions, and build relationships. Members also receive VIP access to online and in-person events, including Planful Perform.

"Planful Champions Club inductees have proven their intention to invest in Planful by learning, excelling at, and advocating Planful best practices within their organizations and sharing both these and their stories of value realization across the Planful Customer Community," said Kimberly Simms, Chief Customer Officer, Planful. "This year's Customer Award winners are models for innovation and excellence in how organizations transform financial processes for greater effectiveness. We are so proud to recognize these individuals and their organizations and congratulate them on their many accomplishments."

About Planful

Planful is the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software. The Planful platform, which helps businesses drive peak financial performance, is used around the globe to streamline business-wide planning, budgeting, consolidations, reporting, and analytics. Planful empowers finance, accounting, and business users to plan confidently, close faster, and report accurately. More than 1,400 customers, including 23andMe, Bose, Boston Red Sox, Five Guys, and Zappos, rely on Planful to accelerate cycle times, increase productivity, and improve accuracy. Planful is a private company backed by Vector Capital, a leading global private equity firm. Learn more at planful.com .

