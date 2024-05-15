Planful Unveils Solution Hub to Showcase Expansive and Flexible Financial Performance Management Platform Capabilities

New Resource Enables Finance and Business Leaders to Quickly Browse a Broad Range of Solutions That Drive Financial Success Across Teams

SAN FRANCISCO, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial performance management cloud software, today announced the launch of Planful Solution Hub , a searchable collection of pre-built, customizable solutions that support crucial financial performance management use cases across a wide range of functions and industries. At the company's annual user conference Perform24 , Planful unveiled Solution Hub in response to the growing market need for integrated, agile performance management capabilities that help teams in large and fast-growing organizations navigate rapidly changing business environments.

"Businesses today demand faster time-to-decisions when it comes to driving what's most critical–financial success," said Steve Welsh, Chief Product Officer, Planful. "With Solution Hub, we're empowering business leaders to accelerate their exploration of what's possible with the Planful platform via a transparent, self-service experience. Planful has the broadest and deepest Financial Performance Management platform on the market and Solution Hub demonstrates that."

Solution Hub provides access to over 25 pre-built solutions developed by both Planful and Planful partners across all areas of financial performance management, with new solutions being added monthly. Anyone can browse directly in Solution Hub to see what's possible with Planful before purchasing, while customers have the added benefit of accessing Solution Hub within the Planful platform. With this new in-application functionality, customers can quickly mature and expand their core use cases across teams and functions to achieve better business outcomes through more inclusive and advanced planning.

Visitors to Solution Hub can interact with platform features, engage with interactive demos and on-demand content, and explore solutions that including the following:

Manufacturing Demand Units Planning to forecast manufacturing demand and optimize production planning and inventory control.

to forecast manufacturing demand and optimize production planning and inventory control. SaaS Revenue Planning to forecast SaaS sales pipeline, including customer acquisitions.

to forecast SaaS sales pipeline, including customer acquisitions. Workforce Planning with pre-built templates to project new hires and headcount changes for compensation, benefits, and related expenses.

with pre-built templates to project new hires and headcount changes for compensation, benefits, and related expenses. Annual Marketing Planning for management of goals-based plans and marketing budgets.

for management of goals-based plans and marketing budgets. Sales Commission Planning to model incentives, stretch goals, promote teamwork, and prevent counterproductive competition.

to model incentives, stretch goals, promote teamwork, and prevent counterproductive competition. ESG Performance and Initiatives Measurement to provide a starting point for companies to think about carbon emission tracking, financial impacts, and carbon hierarchy scenarios.

Todd Lilly, Partner at Formos Consulting, said: "We've worked with hundreds of organizations to improve financial performance management outcomes, and they all demand the same thing: to get started and realize benefits quickly. Planful's Solution Hub makes that easy for any organization in any industry, and we're excited to share our expertise with our 13-Week Cash Flow Forecasting and Incentive Compensation Planning solutions—both of which are available today in the Solution Hub."

To see what's possible with Planful, visit Solution Hub . Watch Perform24 live today or on demand later this week to hear what Planful customers and industry thought leaders are saying about driving peak financial performance.

