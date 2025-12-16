PlanHub Appoints Mourad Zerroug as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate AI-Powered Preconstruction Operating System Vision

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanHub, the all-in-one cloud preconstruction platform, today announced the appointment of Mourad Zerroug as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Mourad joined PlanHub in January 2025 as Vice President of Engineering and will now lead the company's technology and AI strategy as PlanHub advances its mission to become the leading AI-powered, end-to-end operating system for preconstruction.

Mourad will guide PlanHub's continual development and deployment of AI workflows and data insights for its industry leading preconstruction platform.

In his expanded role, Mourad will guide PlanHub's engineering, data, AI, and Product teams to deepen the value of the company's rich data assets and intuitive workflows. PlanHub's platform already provides a foundation for accelerating the adoption of analytics and AI across preconstruction, enabling seamless collaboration among general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, while supporting the industry's most critical decisions and processes.

"PlanHub is where preconstruction happens," said Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. "We've built the largest connected network of contractors and suppliers, and now we're transforming that network into the industry's first true end-to-end preconstruction platform. Mourad is the right leader to take our technology and AI vision to the next level, enhancing the delivery of intelligence exactly where contractors need it, without getting in their way. Under his leadership, we'll keep embedding AI into every workflow so bids, decisions, and collaboration become smarter, faster, and more connected."

Mourad brings extensive experience leading AI solution delivery to market and helping growth-stage companies adopt and implement practical AI strategies. He is a seasoned innovation-driven, customer-oriented technical leader with a proven track record building and scaling high-performance teams and delivering full-stack, cloud-native SaaS platforms. His background spans enterprise software, mobile applications, and data-driven product development, with a focus on modern architectures that improve customer satisfaction and accelerate business growth.

"PlanHub has the data, the workflows, and the network to redefine what preconstruction can be," said Mourad Zerroug, CTO of PlanHub. "My focus is to help the team scale an AI-powered platform that feels natural for contractors—automation and insights that remove friction, surface the right answers at the right time, and strengthen collaboration across the entire preconstruction ecosystem. We'll keep pushing for best-of-breed technology that accelerates innovation and creates measurable impact for our customers."

Prior to joining PlanHub, Mourad served as a CTO and previously as VP of Data & Analytics, leading organizations through major technology transformations and AI-driven product innovation. He holds an M.S. and Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Southern California and was a member of the OpenAI Red Team in 2024, contributing to the evaluation and testing of cutting-edge large language models.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is an all-in-one cloud platform that helps commercial construction professionals grow their businesses by expanding their network, improving workflows, and making collaboration easier. From discovering new bid opportunities to building winning proposals, PlanHub supports general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers throughout the entire preconstruction process. With connected project access, bid management, estimation, and AI-driven insights embedded into everyday workflows, PlanHub is building the industry's end-to-end operating system for preconstruction.

