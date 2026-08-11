PlanHub Earns #1,357 Ranking on the 2026 Inc. 5000, Celebrating Six Consecutive Years Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Recognized for sustained marketplace growth, industry innovation, and continued expansion of one of construction's largest digital communities.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanHub, the leading preconstruction platform connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers, today announced it has been named No. 1,357 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies.

The recognition marks PlanHub's sixth consecutive appearance on the prestigious list, underscoring the company's continued momentum and long-term commitment to transforming the construction industry through technology.

PlanHub selected for Inc 5000, marking the company's 6th consecutive year on the prestigious list of fastest growing companies.

In addition to its national ranking, PlanHub received strong regional and industry recognition:

#1,357 – Overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000

#74 – Construction Industry

#79 – Miami–Fort Lauderdale–West Palm Beach Metro Area

#163 – Florida

6 Consecutive Years on the Inc. 5000

These achievements reflect the continued expansion of the PlanHub marketplace, fueled by growing adoption from construction professionals across North America. Every day, more general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers join the platform to discover projects, build relationships, strengthen bid coverage, and grow their businesses through a connected construction community.

Over the past year, PlanHub has continued investing in its marketplace experience, introducing new capabilities designed to help contractors work more efficiently, improve collaboration, and leverage artificial intelligence to make better bidding decisions. These innovations, combined with a rapidly expanding network of construction professionals, continue to strengthen PlanHub's position as a trusted technology partner for the industry.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 for the sixth consecutive year is a direct reflection of the trust our customers place in PlanHub every day," said Ro Bhatia, Chief Executive Officer of PlanHub.

"This recognition represents far more than a ranking—it reflects the incredible community we've built together. Every contractor, subcontractor, supplier, partner, and team member has contributed to our continued growth. As we continue investing in innovation and expanding our marketplace, our focus remains the same: helping construction professionals build stronger businesses, win more work, and connect with the opportunities that matter most. We're incredibly grateful for the trust our customers place in PlanHub, and we're excited for what's ahead."

— Rob Bhatia, CEO, PlanHub

Since its founding, PlanHub has focused on simplifying preconstruction by making it easier for construction professionals to connect, discover opportunities, and collaborate throughout the bidding process. Today, the platform serves one of the industry's fastest-growing digital marketplaces, bringing together thousands of construction companies that rely on PlanHub as an extension of their business development and preconstruction efforts.

As the construction industry continues to embrace digital transformation, PlanHub remains committed to delivering innovative solutions that empower contractors to save time, increase visibility into project opportunities, strengthen relationships, and grow their businesses with confidence.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is the industry-leading preconstruction platform designed to empower construction professionals by simplifying the bidding and project management process. With a mission to connect subcontractors, general contractors, and suppliers, PlanHub provides a centralized digital hub where industry professionals can discover and manage new growth opportunities, collaborate seamlessly, and make data-driven decisions.

By integrating high-quality project listings with powerful management tools, PlanHub removes inefficiencies and streamlines communication, ensuring businesses can scale effectively and focus on building America's infrastructure. With over 500,000+ construction professionals in the PlanHub network nationwide, the platform continues to drive growth and innovation in the industry. Learn more at PlanHub.com.

About Inc. 5000

Inc. 5000 is an annual list published by Inc. magazine that ranks the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States. Recognized as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, the Inc. 5000 highlights companies that have demonstrated rapid revenue growth and innovation across various industries. Companies on the list are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period and must meet rigorous criteria to qualify.

SOURCE PlanHub