PlanHub Appoints David Fleischman as Chief Product Officer

Industry Veteran with Experience at Angi, Expedia, Apple, and Microsoft Joins to Drive Customer-Focused AI Product Innovation Across PlanHub's Construction Marketplace

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanHub, the leading preconstruction bidding platform and marketplace connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers across the commercial construction industry, today announced the appointment of David Fleischman as Chief Product Officer (CPO). In his role, Fleischman will lead PlanHub's product strategy and roadmap, with a sharp focus on delivering best-in-class AI-powered products that put customers at the center of every decision.

Fleischman brings deep expertise in building and scaling innovative software products across some of the most recognized names in technology. His career spans leadership roles at Angi, Expedia, Apple, and Microsoft, giving him rare, hands-on experience across both marketplace technology and consumer platforms at scale- a combination that makes him uniquely suited to accelerate PlanHub's mission of simplifying preconstruction for the entire construction industry. He has honed a product philosophy grounded in customer empathy, data-driven decision-making, and a relentless drive toward innovation. Most recently, he has been at the forefront of agentic AI development, championing practical applications of generative AI that transform complex workflows and deliver measurable impact.

Industry Veteran Joins to Drive Customer-Focused AI Product Innovation Across PlanHub's Construction Marketplace. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome David to the PlanHub leadership team," said Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. "His deep expertise in marketplace technology, combined with his proven track record of delivering customer-first product experiences and his forward-thinking approach to AI, makes him a true game changer for our product organization. As we continue to grow our network of 500,000+ construction professionals and expand our AI-driven platform capabilities, David's passion for innovation and his deep understanding of what customers truly need will be instrumental in helping PlanHub deliver the next generation of preconstruction tools."

"I'm incredibly excited to join PlanHub at such a pivotal moment," said Fleischman. "The construction industry is ripe for innovation, and PlanHub is uniquely positioned to lead that transformation. The opportunity to build AI products that genuinely solve customer problems- helping contractors find more work, bid smarter, and grow their businesses- is exactly the kind of mission-driven challenge I love. I look forward to working with this talented team to push the boundaries of what's possible and deliver experiences that the construction community will truly love."

Throughout his career, Fleischman has established a reputation as a customer-focused product leader who blends strategic vision with hands-on execution. He has a proven track record of establishing and growing software and SaaS businesses and has been a vocal advocate for leveraging AI not as a buzzword, but as a practical force multiplier that drives real business outcomes. His approach to agentic AI workflows — compressing weeks of effort into minutes of precision — aligns directly with PlanHub's commitment to simplifying preconstruction and helping every contractor, subcontractor, and supplier compete more effectively.

As CPO, Fleischman will oversee product management, product design, and product strategy across PlanHub's full platform portfolio, including its bidding, takeoff, estimation, and marketplace tools. He will report directly to Ro Bhatia and will work closely with engineering, marketing, and customer success teams to ensure a seamless, customer-centric product experience.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is a leading cloud-based preconstruction bidding and marketplace platform that connects general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers across the commercial construction industry. With a network of more than 500,000 construction professionals, PlanHub simplifies every stage of the preconstruction process — from finding projects and managing bid invitations to performing takeoffs, generating estimates, and collaborating with project teams — all in one easy-to-use platform. Backed by AI-driven tools and a commitment to continuous innovation, PlanHub helps construction businesses of all sizes find more work, bid smarter, and grow. For more information, visit www.planhub.com.

SOURCE PlanHub