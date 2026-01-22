PlanHub Partners with The Associated General Contractors of America to Provide Industry Leading Preconstruction Technology for AGC Members

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanHub, the leading preconstruction platform connecting general contractors, subcontractors, and suppliers nationwide, today announced a new national Capstone and Member Discount partnership with the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC). AGC's Capstone Supporters are a premier group of organizations who have demonstrated their commitment to the betterment of the construction industry through their support of AGC's initiatives, allowing AGC to better serve those who build America.

Through this partnership, AGC members now receive preferred access, exclusive benefits, and special pricing for PlanHub's modern preconstruction tools designed to help contractors and suppliers find more opportunities, collaborate more effectively, and win more work. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to advancing the construction industry through innovation, efficiency, and practical, contractor-first technology.

AGC represents one of the most influential and respected organizations in the construction industry, with chapters across the United States supporting thousands of construction firms. This partnership gives AGC members direct access to technology that simplifies preconstruction, improves visibility into project opportunities, and strengthens relationships between contractors and their partners.

"Partnering with AGC marks a major milestone in our mission to modernize how contractors discover, pursue, and win work," said Ro Bhatia, CEO of PlanHub. "AGC members are leaders in the construction industry, and we are proud to provide them with tools that make preconstruction more transparent, more connected, and more competitive."

"Partnerships like this one are another way that we provide value for our members," said Jeffrey D. Shoaf, chief executive officer of the Associated General Contractors of America. "Beyond the value of our advocacy work, our educational programs and our in-person events, our members can realize significant savings on the products and services they need to be successful through collaborations like the one between AGC of America and PlanHub."

Through this national partnership, PlanHub will support AGC members with access to its full suite of preconstruction tools, including project discovery, bid management, subcontractor and supplier connections, and collaboration workflows designed specifically for the construction industry.

"Construction is built on relationships, speed, and accuracy," added Bhatia. "By working alongside AGC, we are making it easier for contractors to connect, compete, and grow with confidence."

AGC and PlanHub are united by a shared commitment to strengthening the construction industry. Through collaboration, innovation, and practical technology, this partnership supports AGC members at every stage of preconstruction; helping contractors and suppliers work more efficiently, build stronger relationships, and stay competitive in a rapidly evolving industry.

About PlanHub

PlanHub is the industry-leading preconstruction platform designed to empower construction professionals by simplifying the bidding and project management process. With a mission to connect subcontractors, general contractors, and suppliers, PlanHub provides a centralized digital hub where industry professionals can discover and manage new growth opportunities, collaborate seamlessly, and make data-driven decisions. By integrating high-quality project listings with powerful management tools, PlanHub removes inefficiencies and streamlines communication, ensuring businesses can scale effectively and focus on building America's infrastructure. With over 500,000+ construction professionals in the PlanHub network nationwide, the platform continues to drive growth and innovation in the industry. Learn more at PlanHub.com .

About The Associated General Contractors of America (AGC)

Founded in 1918, the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC) is the leading association for the construction industry, representing more than 27,000 firms across the United States. AGC members include general contractors, specialty contractors, service providers, and suppliers who build America's infrastructure. AGC works to improve the industry by advancing workforce development, promoting safety and innovation, and advocating for public policies that support construction professionals and their communities. Learn more at agc.org.

SOURCE PlanHub