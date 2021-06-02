PlanITROI to Provide Free and Low-Cost Devices to Digitally Underserved Students in El Paso, TX and Memphis, TN with Microsoft

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, PlanITROI, a global leader in IT asset disposition ( ITAD ), launched DDP. The mission is to continue bridging the digital divide . PlanITROI is working toward accomplishing this by partnering with individuals, organizations and businesses, to provide refurbished devices and mentorship to K-12 students in need. To advance its mission, PlanITROI recently joined with Take On Race , a Coalition of like-minded companies who are committed to Advancing Racial Equality in America.

"PlanITROI has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft, as a founding member of its Microsoft Authorized Refurbisher program," said Paul Baum, founder and CEO of PlanITROI. "We're excited to be teaming up again. The Microsoft Airband Initiative collaboration will bring PlanITROI one step closer to realizing its mission to create a digitally inclusive world, where K-12 students trapped in the digital divide will have access to the devices needed for online learning and can dream without limitations."

According to a recent report by Boston Consulting Group in partnership with Common Sense and Southern Education Foundation, just before 2021, up to 12 million K-12 students remained digitally underserved. This includes students who lacked connectivity, an e-learning device or both. Although progress to bridge the digital divide has been significant, this is not a short-term issue.

"The digital divide disproportionately impacts communities of color, especially when it comes to device ownership, as well as two other key aspects of digital equity: broadband adoption and digital fluency," said Vickie Robinson, general manager, Microsoft Airband. "Our collaboration with PlanITROI aims to bridge that divide to help ensure communities have access to affordable in-home devices and in turn, greater access to education, health care services, and economic opportunities."

Since 2001, PlanITROI has recertified and distributed computers to more than 7 million individuals. A provider of ITAD services to corporations, educational institutions, government and OEM retailers, PlanITROI is committed to preserving the highest levels of environmental responsibility and data security. With a history of processing more than 10 million devices and billions of bits of data, PlanITROI has never had an incident of a client's confidential information being exposed.

