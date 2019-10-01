Planmeca USA Launches Lightning-Fast Planmeca Emerald™ S Intraoral Scanner

The Planmeca Emerald™ S offers hyper-speed image capture at two-and-a-half times faster than its predecessor. With the ability to capture full arch scans in under two minutes, the Planmeca Emerald™ S allows for greater efficiency for dentists and added convenience for their patients. The Planmeca Emerald™ S comes with a five-year warranty, training and customer support, all with no additional fees, lending itself the lowest total cost of ownership in the market.

With the same lightweight and ergonomic design as the existing Planmeca Emerald™ intraoral scanner, the Planmeca Emerald™ S provides clinicians with a comfortable experience when performing digital impressions. In addition, the introduction of the Planmeca Emerald™ S also gives users new Shade Assist technology, simplifying the color-matching process through improved color uniformity removing the guesswork in shade matching.

"We're extremely excited to bring our customers the enhanced Planmeca Emerald™ S. Speeding up workflow while maintaining the precision of our first-generation product will provide practitioners with a best-in-breed tool," said Ed McDonough, president at Planmeca USA. "This launch demonstrates our continuous focus on the needs of our customers and helping their businesses, while allowing them to provide patients with exceptional care."

For aesthetics, each scanner comes with an assortment of grip colors, allowing dentists to customize and coordinate the scanner with their office. The scanner is fully integrated with Planmeca devices and software, allowing for a seamless digital workflow.

To learn more about the Planmeca Emerald™ S, visit www.planmeca.com/cadcam/dental-scanning/planmeca-emerald-s/.

About Planmeca USA:

Planmeca USA is a subsidiary of Planmeca, the largest privately held company in the dental equipment market and one of the industry's leading manufacturers of dental X-rays and core equipment. With a North American office located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and international headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, Planmeca is well established in high-tech dental markets and currently serves 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit planmeca.com/na.

