Planmeca USA Launches Planmeca Viso™ G5 at ADA FDI 2019 World Dental Congress

The new Planmeca Viso™ G5 CBCT unit now has unlimited field of view from 3x3 cm to 20x17 cm with a maximum single scan volume of 20x10 cm. The unit comes equipped with four built-in cameras for live patient positioning and advanced technology like Planmeca ProFace™ and Planmeca 4D™ Jaw Motion required for advanced diagnostics. Standard technological features include Planmeca Ultra Low Dose™, Planmeca CALM™, Planmeca ARA ™ and Planmeca AINO ™ that minimize any movement, noise and distortion that can impact image quality.

"We continue to make advanced technology a priority and are excited about the leap forward we have achieved through the Viso product family," said Ed McDonough, president at Planmeca USA. "Our goal is to help dentists improve their diagnostic capabilities and provide the best care to their patients."

The Planmeca Viso™ G5 is exhibited at Planmeca's booth #953 at the ADA FDI 2019 World Dental Congress. Attendees can stop by to learn more about Planmeca's innovative products and offerings.

Planmeca USA is a subsidiary of Planmeca, the largest privately held company in the dental equipment market and one of the industry's leading manufacturers of dental X-rays and core equipment. With a North American office located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and international headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, Planmeca is well established in high-tech dental markets and currently serves 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit planmeca.com/na.

