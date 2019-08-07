Planmeca USA Moves U.S. Headquarters to Larger, More Technologically-Advanced Facility

The new office will host a testing and distribution center as well as the Planmeca Digital Academy that includes a showroom and a robust training and education facility. The additional marketing and education functions currently in the Dallas location will all transition to the Hoffman Estates headquarters. The new facility is conveniently located off a major expressway, making it more accessible and logistically friendly to Planmeca's network of employees, dealers and customers.

"Technology and innovation to advance dentistry is at the heart of what we do at Planmeca, and this new office reflects that mindset," said Ed McDonough, president at Planmeca USA. "We're excited about the new space because we believe it's the right setting for our people, our products and our persistence to pioneer the highest quality dentistry equipment in the marketplace."

The new office will provide world-class training through Planmeca Digital Academy. The education center will host a variety of courses and hands-on training, from introductory to advanced instruction, to support the needs of dealer partners and customers. With Planmeca Digital Academy's new design, the space will be more personal and will offer advanced technology for participants to acquire the necessary skills and expertise to provide patients with enhanced services and quality care.

"We want our customers and dealers to get closer to our brand and become part of our mission to help them provide better care by improving quality and workflow. And, our new office allows us to better serve them with the proper training and education they need to succeed," McDonough adds.

The company will host a grand opening in early 2020 showcasing the new space, state-of-the-art showroom and brand-new Planmeca Digital Academy. This event will allow attendees to interact with Planmeca technology, see demonstrations and meet with Planmeca executives and product experts.

About Planmeca USA:

Planmeca USA is a subsidiary of Planmeca, the largest privately held company in the dental equipment market and one of the industry's leading manufacturers of dental X-rays and core equipment. With a North American office located in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, and international headquarters in Helsinki, Finland, Planmeca is well established in high-tech dental markets and currently serves 120 countries worldwide. For more information, visit planmeca.com/na.

