PlanMember Announces Newest Financial Center in Missoula, MT

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce Glacier Wealth Management (Glacier) in Missoula, MT, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

Glacier was founded by Jamison Banna, and recently expanded its footprint in Montana, purchasing an advisory practice in Kalispell led by long-time PlanMember advisor Orrin Webber, who has since retired. With over 25 years of industry experience, Jamison and his team are dedicated to providing a comprehensive suite of financial services to their clients. "We consider our strength to be financial planning and investment management, and we specialize in tax-free retirement planning," says Jamison. "And we believe it's very important to put people first, and to empower them to make good financial decisions. To that end, we listen before we advise, and we educate before we recommend. We think comprehensively and we build lifelong relationships, partnering with our clients throughout their journey. Our vision is for every individual and family to have a trusted partner for life's financial decisions. To learn more about Glacier, please visit Home | Glacier Wealth Management.

"We're very excited to welcome Glacier Wealth Management as a new PlanMember Financial Center," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "This is our first Financial Center in Montana and we're thrilled to partner with Jamison and his team."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA. To learn more about PlanMember, please visit PlanMember Financial | Planning your future... today®.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Glacier Wealth Management and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

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SOURCE PlanMember Securities