PlanMember Announces Newest Financial Center in Leominster, MA

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce Welcome Financial in Leominster, Massachusetts, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

"Welcome Financial's story is rooted in family values, hospitality and community trust," says Nathan Bilotta, President of Welcome Financial. "Our firm traces its roots back to 1969, when it was founded by my father-in-law, Ronald Maxfield. Our name, Welcome Financial, is actually a reflection not just of hospitality, but a tribute to our family heritage. My uncle, Dr. Vincent Bilotta, wrote a book titled Welcome that explores the power of personal warmth and connection. To me, hospitality is a conscious way of being, and so our approach has always been to treat our clients like family and offer the same spirit of care found in our Italian-American home." To learn more about Welcome Financial, please visit About Welcome Financial - Welcome Financial.

"We're very excited to partner with Nathan," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO, "and the affiliation with Welcome Financial supports PlanMember's ongoing efforts to expand our Financial Center business model across the country. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 25 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA. To learn more about PlanMember, please visit PlanMember Financial | Planning your future... today®.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Welcome Financial and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities