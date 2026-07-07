PlanMember Financial Corporation to Acquire Remotiv Technologies

CARPINTERIA, Calif., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce the acquisition of Retirement Motivation Technologies (Remotiv).

Remotiv delivers innovative technology that provides conflict-free financial wellness and employee engagement solutions for employers. Its platform combines education, planning tools and social engagement to drive participant action and measurable results.

While Remotiv will continue to operate as an independent entity, they will also add value to PlanMember programs, partners, and clients through the integration of their technology to PlanMember solutions, as well as the expertise of their talented team.

"This development represents an exciting step forward for our firm," says Bobby Dughi, who will serve as President of Remotiv. "Our clients will continue to benefit from Remotiv's current service model, while also gaining access to new opportunities, enhanced capabilities, and expanded resources that come with being part of a larger organization like PlanMember."

"We are pleased to be acquiring Remotiv and their talented staff," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "This acquisition will further enhance our suite of educational, financial wellness and employee engagement programs for both existing Remotiv clients as well our 4,300+ employer group relationships and 54 Financial Center offices nationwide."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 27 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA. To learn more about PlanMember, please visit PlanMember Financial | Planning your future... today®.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Remotiv and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities