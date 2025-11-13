PlanMember Announces Newest Financial Center in Tyler, TX

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PlanMember is pleased to announce Gentry Wealth Management in Tyler, TX, as its newest independent PlanMember Financial Center.

Gentry Wealth Management (GWM) is the wealth advisory subsidiary of Gentry Financial Group. GWM was initially conceived to provide financial literacy and guidance to educators and staff in the K-12 space. "There is a significant need for financial services education in our school systems, and educators are traditionally underserved in that regard," says Clint Thurman, Agency Manager for GWM. "Over the past several years we've built out a team to better serve that market, and we're really pleased with the results to date. Our team now serves over 1,000 clients, with plans for further growth to meet the evolving needs of school employees." To learn more about GWM, please visit https://www.planmember.com/gentry/.

Gentry Financial Group (Gentry) was founded by Donnie Gentry and his son Chad, and has been dedicated to supporting school districts and their employees for decades. As a longtime career educator and former school superintendent, Donnie Gentry brings a first-hand understanding of educators' unique financial needs to many of Gentry's clients.

"We're really excited about the new PlanMember Financial Center in Texas," says Jon Ziehl, PlanMember's President and CEO. "Gentry Financial Group has been an advisor with PlanMember for many years, and their core mission and vision for the future are very well aligned with our own."

PlanMember, with more than $20 billion in assets, specializes in supporting financial advisors with retirement planning for their clients. To date, PlanMember has established over 50 independent Financial Centers in 26 states, with a goal of expanding to 80 independent Financial Centers nationwide.

About PlanMember: For more than three decades PlanMember Financial Corporation, through its operating subsidiaries, has provided personalized retirement planning and administrative services to public and private sector employers and employees utilizing a broad selection of investment programs. The company is headquartered in Carpinteria, CA.

Securities and advisory services are offered through PlanMember Securities Corporation (PSEC), a registered broker/dealer, investment advisor and member FINRA/SIPC. Gentry Financial Group and PlanMember Securities Corporation are independently owned and operated companies.

SOURCE PlanMember Securities