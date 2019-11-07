Planned Acts of Kindness Announces Kick-Off Summit for 2020: The Year of World Kindness

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Many people are upset and frustrated about the state the world is in— the "us vs them" mentality that dominates discourse, the increasing lack of civility, the expanding toll climate change and pollution are having on the environment and people's quality of life.

Lyle Benjamin, founder of the nonprofit organization Planned Acts of Kindness, has created a series of innovative programs under the banner "One Planet – One People" and declared 2020: The Year of World Kindness with the goal of people around the world doing 1 Billion Planned Acts of Kindness.

Because of the critical importance of 2020 to people and the planet, the organization is producing a series of summits around the world kicking off on Jan. 10-11 at Pace University in New York City.

Summits will feature TEDx speakers, panel discussions, workshops on PAK's ongoing initiatives including its

Social Responsibility " One Planet Clubs " gearing up in schools and communities around the world;

" gearing up in schools and communities around the world; Book series, 16 Things We All Can Do To Act Right & Help Save The Planet , with special editions on sustainability, kindness, climate change, pollution, leadership and more;

, with special editions on sustainability, kindness, climate change, pollution, leadership and more; Courses on civility, social responsibility, volunteerism, global citizenship;

Edutainment computer game One Planet-One People : The Fight for the Survival of the Human Race ;

; Custom Benefits Programs on financial/health education and planning

Additional summits are planned for Washington D.C., Beijing, China; New Delhi, India, and Rome, Italy. Corporate Social Responsibility sponsorships are available for all events.

Founder Lyle Benjamin offers actions individuals can do now to support the summits and 2020: The Year of World Kindness including forming "One Planet Clubs" in schools and communities; taking the organization's Civility Challenge Pledge in your native language; pledging to do a specific number of PAKs in 2020; and volunteering with the organization.

"We are all in this together," Benjamin states. "And, if we don't start acting like we are 'One Planet - One People' 10-15 years from now the world will be tremendously different for billions of people, and not in a good way."

In an interview, Benjamin can talk about:

How the Summits can bring engagement, inspiration, education and action to communities throughout the world

How Planned Acts of Kindness has the system to save humanity

Random Acts of Kindness vs. PAKs' Power of One

What the Karma Constitution is and why the world needs it

How PAK is working on 11 of United Nations' Sustainability Goals

How PAK can help schools, organizations, agencies and corporations achieve their goals

His One Planet-One People .Com game that engages, educates and has people taking action in the fight for the survival of humanity.

Praise for Planned Acts of Kindness

"What you're doing is great. I'm glad you're taking on this project. We definitely need it. We've become so, let's just call, divided in our country and when we are just talking being human beings, about solving problems we all share, it doesn't matter what side of the political spectrum you're on."

— Jack Canfield, best-selling author of Chicken Soup for the Soul and The Success Principles

"I really see how this program can be a game changer. It's tremendously ambitious, but it has what it takes to make it happen."

— Steve Harrison, Bradley Communications. Founder of National Publicity Summit, Network & Radio/TV Interview Report (launched Rich Dad, Poor Dad, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Men Are From Mars)

