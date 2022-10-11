Planned Dry-Stack Boat Storage, Pierce 1 Marina, engineered to withstand Category 5 hurricanes

After the devastating loss due to Hurricane Ian, this project could be a solution for the boating community.

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- When Hurricane Ian made landfall in Fort Myers, Florida, early projections had led many owners to delay getting their boats to a safer location, while others simply had nowhere to go. With winds topping 150 mph, Ian toppled and tossed boats around as if they were toys. Photos of thousands of destroyed boats are being shared on social media sites and in the news. Now, with losses expected to top billions of dollars, with many boat owners uninsured, there is great interest in a better way to protect their assets.



Pierce 1 Marina, a fully-automated dry stack boat storage facility, to be constructed along the waterfront in Fort Pierce, FL known as Fisherman's Wharf, will be engineered to withstand a Category 5 hurricane. The developer, Christopher Shelli, is passionate about creating a better and safer way to store boats. "As a boat owner, I am sick to my stomach looking at the photos of the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. I know a lot of boat owners in Florida are unable to afford or obtain insurance for their boats, for a variety of reasons, one being the lack of safe storage during a hurricane. During approaching storms, many of these owners have to make detailed plans to try to get their boats to safety, either trailering them somewhere and hoping the storm doesn't veer off course as they often do, or trying to beat the storm by taking their boat through the locks to get to the other coast. These storms are so unpredictable in many ways, there's always the risk of making the wrong decision."



Capable of storing more than 300 boats measuring up to 46', the building will be the only one of its kind and utilizes the most advanced proprietary software in the world.



"I already have dozens of boatowners reaching out to me about this boat storage building. A news commentator recently asked, 'Isn't there a better way to store and protect these boats?' My answer is yes, there will be, once this building is complete."



Learn more about Shelli Associates at www.ShelliAssociates.com.



About Shelli Associates



Shelli Associates, LLC is a leader in the finance and development industry with more than 40 years' experience in financing billions of dollars of major projects throughout the United States and internationally. Shelli Associates has worked with clientele providing financial recommendations, assistance in obtaining loans for large scale commercial projects throughout the country, and managing contracts and development projects. Learn more about Shelli Associates at www.ShelliAssociates.com.



