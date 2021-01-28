Planned Grocery® and BCI Media Group Join Forces

SYDNEY, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BCI Media Group, the global leader in construction information, is delighted to announce the recent acquisition of South Carolina-based grocery location data & geospatial technology firm, Planned Grocery®.

The product of over 8 years of research and development, Planned Grocery® helps real estate developers, grocery retailers, and other commercial real estate professionals with the demographic information and grocery location data crucial for site selection and competition monitoring.

David Beitz, retail real estate veteran and Co-Founder of Planned Grocery says: "Our core mission was always to provide something unusually helpful for our customers. I'm pleased to say that we're on track to exceed expectations on that front through our partnership with BCI. The technology we've developed for the grocery vertical paired with BCI's capable leadership and reputation for data quality make this a natural fit. This opportunity to enhance our existing offerings – and to also pioneer something uniquely powerful in this space has us all very excited."

Damian Eastman, Co-Chief Executive Officer of BCI Media Group agrees: "Planned Grocery and their innovative team are a welcome addition to BCI. Their approach to grocery location data coupled with their expertise in geospatial technology set them apart. With our forces combined, I can't imagine a more formidable offering for real estate professionals and developers looking to gain an edge.

Our suite of construction data products already provides insights into future commercial, residential, hotel, and medical construction projects in the United States. With the addition of the retail grocery category, we now offer an even more robust perspective on new developments, neatly categorized by vertical. Planned Grocery has made some remarkable strides in this space. We are committed to enhancing these accomplishments to the benefit of current and future users."

The Planned Grocery® offering includes:

Planned Grocery® Analytics

Planned Grocery® Analytics reveals trends in grocery store development over time and includes thousands of planned grocery locations across the United States. The easy-to-use platform gives users a highly accurate view of the ever-changing nationwide grocery expansion.

The integration of the two organizations allows both Planned Grocery® and BCI clients to access a greater range of the construction intelligence that empowers growth in key markets.

For more information on Planned Grocery®, please see https://plannedgrocery.com/

For more information on BCI Media Group, please see www.bcimediagroup.com

Media contact:

Matthew Holmes

[email protected]

866-316-5300

SOURCE BCI Media Group