Planned Parenthood North Central States Releases New Campaign "This space is for you"

Planned Parenthood partnered with Minneapolis-based nonprofit, The BrandLab, and creative agency, KNOCK, inc., for the full execution of the campaign. The BrandLab exists to address the racial and socioeconomic gaps in the creative workforce through providing marketing and advertising oportunities for students from diverse backgrounds. Four student apprentices from The BrandLab, all of whom are Gen Z and identify as people of color, developed the campaign concept with assistance and guidance from mentors at KNOCK.

"We were thrilled to be included in this project! Planned Parenthood is a respected and deeply crucial organization that mirrors the same values of access, inclusion, and progress we have at The BrandLab," said Thomas Toley, College & Beyond Director of The BrandLab. "BIPOC voices and experiences have been historically absent from the advertising industry. Our apprentices built and contributed to every aspect of this campaign and the fact that their work will speak to others out in the world is really the cherry on top."

KNOCK, a women- and minority-owned creative agency in Minneapolis, assisted The BrandLab apprentices as mentors offering guidance and leadership throughout creation of the campaign, bringing the campaign from concept to reality.

"Putting the spotlight on these four talented apprentices better represents real world communities," said Lili Hall, CEO and Founder of KNOCK, Inc. "That's why it's fundamental to reflect on diverse representation, which the advertising industry has historically struggled with, when creating these campaigns. For KNOCK to help these students bring their ideas to life in ways that will resonate with others, is rewarding work for all of us."

"People of all backgrounds and identities need access to expert reproductive and sexual health care, both in-person or through telehealth and regardless of if they have insurance or not," said Sarah Stoesz, CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States. "Planned Parenthood is a unique health care provider, dedicated to health equity through expert, individualized, non-judgmental care – no matter what. We are grateful to the young leaders who created this beautiful campaign to help us reach more patients and improve access to health care in our region."

Starting in early August, the campaign will run on online streaming channels, social media, and online display advertising in the form of videos and digital banners. Planned Parenthood will continue launching the campaign across the North Central region in Fall 2021 on billboards, transit, online audio streaming and radio. The campaign is also available in both English and Spanish.

About Planned Parenthood:

Planned Parenthood North Central States and its subsidiary organizations provide, promote, and protect reproductive, sexual and mental health through high quality care, education and advocacy. A member of America's most trusted reproductive health care provider, our affiliate is proud to support and operate 30 health centers across our five-state region (Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota and South Dakota) in addition to its virtual telehealth services. Each year, we provide health care to nearly 115,000 people and health education to more than 55,000 people in our region. Learn more at www.plannedparenthood.org .

About KNOCK, inc.

KNOCK is a forward-looking, people-focused creative agency driven to build love and loyalty for businesses, brands and communities. Founded in 2001 by Brazilian American Lili Hall, the agency is a certified Minority Business Enterprise (MBE) and Woman Business Enterprise (WBE) — independent to the core in diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. KNOCK's full-experience expertise in strategy, design, content and digital ensure optimal customer engagement at the right time and place. KNOCKinc.com

About The BrandLab:

The BrandLab's mission is to change the face and voice of the marketing industry. Operating out of the Twin Cities, Kansas City, and Milwaukee, The BrandLab believes that creativity is an equal opportunity employer. The organization introduces, guides, and prepares students for creative careers while holding the industry accountable for real and actionable change to become more diverse and inclusive. Learn more at www.thebrandlab.org .

