Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Announces Expansion of its Executive Leadership Team

The new Executive Leadership Team reflects the growing demand for PPGNY services and the organization's ability to attract new and highly skilled talent.

NEW YORK, April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY), a leading provider of sexual and reproductive health care, education, and advocacy, today announces the expansion of its Executive Leadership Team with new hires to critical leadership positions. The expansion of PPGNY's Executive Leadership Team reflects the growing demand for PPGNY services and the organization's ability to attract new and highly skilled talent to a workforce of more than 580 employees across 65% of New York State.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York welcomes:

Gillian Dean , M.D., Chief Medical Officer (she/her): Dr. Dean is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and a fellow of the Society of Family Planning and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. As PPGNY's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dean oversees clinical services and training to ensure PPGNY's clinical sexual and reproductive health services meet the standard of care that Planned Parenthood patients deserve.





Dr. Dean is a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist and a fellow of the Society of Family Planning and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists. As PPGNY's Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Dean oversees clinical services and training to ensure PPGNY's clinical sexual and reproductive health services meet the standard of care that Planned Parenthood patients deserve. Samuel R. Mitchell, Jr. , Chief Operating Officer (he/him): Samuel brings to PPGNY extensive knowledge of health care administration, health plan operations, and data analysis. As the COO, Samuel oversees PPGNY's clinical operations, education programming, community engagement, race equity initiatives, human resources, research, and security. He is tasked with optimizing PPGNY's health care delivery model and community programming to meet the growing demand for sexual and reproductive health services and education.





Samuel brings to PPGNY extensive knowledge of health care administration, health plan operations, and data analysis. As the COO, Samuel oversees PPGNY's clinical operations, education programming, community engagement, race equity initiatives, human resources, research, and security. He is tasked with optimizing PPGNY's health care delivery model and community programming to meet the growing demand for sexual and reproductive health services and education. Dawn McClary, Esq. , General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer (she/her): Dawn brings 25 years of progressive legal and compliance expertise to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York and its advocacy and political ancillary organizations. As a public interest attorney, Dawn has advocated for New York's most vulnerable communities through her legal guidance and regulatory oversight of several New York City nonprofits that support at-risk youth and individuals with behavioral health, intellectual and developmental disabilities. As PPGNY's General Counsel and Chief Compliance Officer, Dawn will oversee all areas of legal and compliance and contribute to the risk management of the organization.

"As more states roll back access to sexual and reproductive health care, we know more people will turn to Planned Parenthood of Greater New York for compassionate, affordable services," said Joy D. Calloway, Interim President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. "Leaders of this high caliber position us to enhance our operations and meet the growing demand for quality health care. We are confident in our progress toward a future where PPGNY is a beacon for access to sexual and reproductive health services, which will always include safe, legal abortion."

These new executive leaders will join a well-established leadership team that has steered PPGNY since its launch in 2020—including Joy D. Calloway, Interim President & CEO; Lisa Williams, Chief of Staff; Keith Corso, Chief Development Officer; and Rosalba Messina, Chief Financial Officer.

Contact: Jacquelyn Marrero, [email protected], 646-642-6682

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Greater New York