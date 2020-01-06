Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Launches as a Leading Provider, Educator, and Advocate of Sexual & Reproductive Health Care

NEW YORK, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) is excited to announce its launch as the largest Planned Parenthood provider, educator, and advocate of sexual and reproductive health care in New York. PPGNY expects more than 200,000 patient visits a year at its 30 locations across 65% of the state.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York represents the bold future of sexual and reproductive health care. PPGNY will enhance the gold standard services that our patients know and trust by introducing added benefits like uniform electronic medical records, expanded education, outreach and training programs, stronger hyper-local and statewide advocacy initiatives, and shared expertise in specialized services. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is transforming the delivery of health care to provide additional affordable, quality services to more New Yorkers in more communities.

Statement from Laura McQuade, President & CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater New York:

"Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is the advanced health care network New Yorkers need and deserve. With cutting-edge technology, innovative programs, and more than 100 years of shared experience, PPGNY will increase access to high-quality, expert health care to more New Yorkers, including access to birth control, cancer screenings, and safe legal abortion. With Planned Parenthood of Greater New York's stronger and bolder voice in advocacy, we will energize supporters and create lasting change in New York."

Statement from Karen Seltzer, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Board Chair:

"Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is a transformative health care network that goes beyond the standard appointment. PPGNY is committed to providing tailored education programs and health care services that meet the needs of our unique, diverse communities. PPGNY's vast network and services will dramatically improve access to wellness providers, significantly increase health equity across the state, and help create healthy families."

PPGNY is composed of five local Planned Parenthood affiliates that have a legacy of providing comprehensive health care, evidence-based education, and fierce advocacy in their communities. Those legacy affiliates are Planned Parenthood of New York City, Nassau County, Mid-Hudson Valley, Mohawk Hudson, and Southern Finger Lakes.

As one nexus of care, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York now offers a greater range of sexual and reproductive health services including primary care; prenatal care; gender-affirming hormone therapy; sexual assault counseling; birth control, including vasectomy and emergency contraception ("the morning-after pill"); wellness exams for all genders; screenings for breast, cervical, and testicular cancer; colposcopy; pregnancy testing; adoption referrals; testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections; the HPV vaccine; HIV testing and counseling; PrEP (Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis) and PEP (Post-Exposure Prophylaxis) to prevent HIV infection; insurance enrollment and financial counseling and assistance. PPGNY also offers surgical abortion and medication abortion to anyone who needs compassionate, non-judgmental care. Our doors are open to everyone regardless of their age, gender, immigration status, or ability to pay.

Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York will further cement New York's position as a leader in sexual and reproductive health care and rights for all New Yorkers and people across the country who face extreme barriers to vital care. We are Building The Future Together.

Learn more at www.PPGreaterNY.org.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Greater New York