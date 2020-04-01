Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Launches Telehealth Services Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

NEW YORK, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) is taking bold and swift actions to protect the health and safety of our patients, staff, and broader communities while still delivering on our commitment to provide care - no matter what. PPGNY is proud to launch virtual health care services to connect patients to our trusted providers without having to visit a health center.

Patients can now access a range of sexual and reproductive health services -- including birth control, emergency contraception, trans/nonbinary hormone therapy, STI treatment, and more by secure video conferencing and telephone. New Yorkers can get the care they need while reducing exposure to the coronavirus by simply booking a virtual appointment at www.ppgreaterny.org or calling 1-800-230-PLAN.

As New York hospitals work tirelessly to save the growing number of COVID-19 patients, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is in partnership with state and local providers to treat patients who need vital sexual and reproductive health care. Now more than ever, New Yorkers must prioritize their health and proactively seek care so fewer people end up in emergency rooms overburdened with coronavirus patients. We are proud to be part of an essential health care network committed to treating New Yorkers and flattening the curve.

Statement from Laura McQuade, President & CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York:

"Even in uncertain times like this, we know that people's sexual and reproductive health care can't wait. Like everyone else in the nation, it is crucial that Planned Parenthood of Greater New York tackle challenges brought by the coronavirus with innovative solutions that protect and benefit our patients, staff, and communities.

We're doing everything we can to ensure our patients get the timely health care and information they need, with respect and compassion. Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is continuing to show up for our communities by launching telehealth services and providing essential abortion care. Whether we deliver care in person, online, or by phone, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is here with you — wherever you are."

PPGNY has experienced a 60% increase in patient visits to PP Direct, Planned Parenthood's health care app, in March.

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York encourages everyone to follow the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local public health officials to reduce their risk of getting any respiratory virus or spreading one to others. This includes washing your hands often with soap and water, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and practicing social distancing if COVID-19 is spreading in your community.

For more information about connecting to PPGNY through telehealth call 1-800-230-PLAN or book a virtual appointment online at www.ppgreaterny.org.

