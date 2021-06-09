Planned Parenthood of Greater New York Resumes In-Person Care at Massapequa Health Center

NEW YORK, June 9. 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY) is thrilled to announce it has resumed in-person, full-time sexual and reproductive health services at its Massapequa health center. Appointments for in-person care are now available at 800-230-PLAN and www.ppgreaterny.org. PPGNY health centers in Kingston, Staten Island, Rome, and Goshen will begin accepting in-person appointments and walk-ins as early as this summer.

As part of Planned Parenthood's mission to improve health care outcomes in underserved communities, PPGNY health centers in Massapequa, Kingston, Staten Island, Rome, and Goshen will offer patients the full range of sexual and reproductive health services including cancer screenings, birth control, emergency contraceptives, STI testing & treatment, HIV testing & prevention, transgender/nonbinary hormone therapy, pregnancy testing and options counseling, and much more. Patients can also turn to PPGNY for compassionate, nonjudgmental abortion care. By resuming full-time, in-person care in these regions, PPGNY expands its capacity to deliver essential sexual and reproductive health care by more than 21,000 patient visits per year.

"We are so pleased to welcome patients back into our health centers in Massapequa, Kingston, Staten Island, Rome, and Goshen," says Joy D. Calloway, Interim CEO, Planned Parenthood of Greater New York. "With the pace of the pandemic waning and more people receiving lifesaving COVID-19 vaccinations, we're proud to be able to connect people to care during this time of tremendous healing. PPGNY health centers will bring essential sexual and reproductive health services and education back to communities that have suffered the brunt of the pandemic, most of which are Black, Latinx, immigrant, and people with low incomes. We are also proud to enhance our innovative health care delivery options, including telehealth, to meet the on-demand needs of the people we serve."

Planned Parenthood of Greater New York launched in January 2020, after the merger of five local Planned Parenthood affiliates, with a mission to advance and protect access to sexual and reproductive health care for all New Yorkers and people across the country during a time when reproductive freedom was under relentless attack by anti-abortion politicians.

Three months after the launch of PPGNY, New York became the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing PPGNY to retool its health care delivery model. PPGNY strategically consolidated clinical resources, staff, and critical PPE across its network to preserve the future of quality, affordable sexual and reproductive health care. PPGNY temporarily closed small and midsize health centers and shifted critical resources to larger, centrally located facilities. Thanks in part to this incredible foresight and resourcefulness, today Planned Parenthood of Greater New York can resume in-person, full-time health care at five centers that were temporarily closed due to the severity of the COVID-19 crisis.

More details about the reopening of PPGNY centers will be announced at a later date.

Contact: Jacquelyn Marrero, [email protected], 646-642-6682

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Greater New York (PPGNY)