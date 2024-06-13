Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC, comments on maintaining access to medication abortion following U.S. Supreme Court decision

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Supreme Court has maintained current FDA approval of mifepristone, a safe and effective medication used for abortion and miscarriage care by thousands of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) patients each year. Their unanimous decision means that PPMW will be able to continue providing medication abortion using the most common and highly regarded regimen available.

"Abortion is a fundamental freedom and medication abortion is essential health care," says PPMW President and CEO Dr. Laura Meyers. "While we are relieved that we can continue to provide medication abortion that meets the top standard of care, we remain incensed that access to mifepristone was ever at risk."

"Access to mifepristone is a health equity issue," says PPMW Chief Medical Officer Dr. Serina Floyd. "Had mifepristone been restricted, the existing health inequities experienced by marginalized and minoritized communities across the nation, including in the DC metro area, would have been dramatically exacerbated. While we are relieved that mifepristone access has not been restricted, we remain vigilant, given the broad range of threats facing abortion care today. The wellbeing of our patients is always our top priority."

PPMW will continue to provide medication abortion care at health centers in Washington, DC; Montgomery County, MD; and Prince George's County, MD. Supporters can contribute to PPMW's Abortion Access Fund to support patients' access to care.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) provides high-quality, affordable reproductive health care; promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed reproductive choices; and protects the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.