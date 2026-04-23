Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC to honor exemplary health equity advocates at 2026 Impact Gala

WASHINGTON, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) will welcome and honor champions of reproductive health and rights at its upcoming Impact Gala, including:

Two-time FIFA World Cup Champion Ashlyn Harris

Celebrated actress and activist Sophia Bush

Virginia State Senator Jennifer Boysko

Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring

The gala will be held on Saturday, April 25, 5:30 p.m. at the Waldorf Astoria in Washington, DC.

In 2025, the "Big, Beautiful Bill Act" was passed into law, including a provision aiming to "defund" Planned Parenthood health centers by excluding these providers from the Medicaid program. In the aftermath of "defund," PPMW has maintained its role as a leading provider of high-quality care to the people of the DC metropolitan region and as a sanctuary for those seeking abortion care from states with abortion bans. The organization continues to protect, provide, and expand access to essential sexual and reproductive health care.

Proceeds from the Impact Gala will benefit the PPMW Fight Forward campaign, which includes funding for the PPMW Abortion Access Fund, Carol Whitehill Moses Mobile Health Center, and forthcoming PPMW Northern Virginia health center.

Impact Gala Co-Chair and PPMW Board of Directors Chair Michele France had this to say:

"The unimaginable state of our Union and the world is not lost on me, the PPMW Board of Directors, and our fantastic PPMW leadership and staff. It is even more important to become part of the unceasing and unrelenting movement for sexual and reproductive health care rights. As attacks on our very existence continue to grow exponentially, this year's gala will demonstrate PPMW's continued resilience and commitment to protecting care for those who need it most. We are not backing down – we are fighting forward."

The 2026 Impact Gala will honor special guests and awardees who have demonstrated exceptional commitment to reproductive health and rights.

Special Guests: Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush

At the Impact Gala, PPMW will welcome special guests Ashlyn Harris and Sophia Bush.

Ashlyn Harris is a former U.S. Women's National Soccer Team, Orlando Pride, and Gotham FC goalkeeper, celebrated as a 2x FIFA Women's World Cup Champion and Olympian. A powerful advocate for social justice, Ashlyn was a lead plaintiff in the landmark equal pay lawsuit against U.S. Soccer and now serves on the boards of the Women's Sports Foundation and the Human Rights Campaign. She's a prominent voice for LGBTQ+ rights, mental health, and gender equity in sports.

Sophia Bush is an American actress, activist, director, and producer. She is most well-known for portraying "Brooke Davis" in the WB/CW drama series ONE TREE HILL and as "Erin Lindsay" in the NBC police procedural drama series CHICAGO P.D. Most recently, she portrayed "Dr. Cass Beckman" in season 21 of GREY'S ANATOMY. Sophia can also be seen in the CBS series, GOOD SAM, opposite Jason Isaacs. Other television credits include LOVE, VICTOR (Hulu), THIS IS US (NBC), EASY (Netflix), PARTNERS (CBS), and NIP/TUCK (FX), among numerous others.

Sophia is a member of the LGBTQIA+ Community and is also known for her philanthropy work and social activism.

PPMW Ally Awards: Virginia State Senator Jennifer Boysko and Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Charniele Herring

State Senator Boysko and Majority Leader Herring will be honored for their work advancing the historic Virginia Reproductive Freedom Amendment, which aims to secure future access to reproductive health care for Virginians into perpetuity. As the establishment of the first-ever PPMW Northern Virginia health center is well underway, PPMW looks to honor these two champions of reproductive health and rights, who share the organization's commitment to ensuring care for future generations of Virginians.

Philanthropy Award

PPMW will present its Philanthropy Award to David and Joan Maxwell for their generous support of the organization and its mission. Their considerable contributions have aided the organization in its pursuit of expanded health equity and access to essential health care in the DC metropolitan region.

Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC (PPMW) provides high-quality and affordable reproductive health care, promotes education programs that empower all individuals to make informed reproductive choices, and protects the right to make those choices. PPMW is the oldest and largest provider of family planning services in Metropolitan Washington, serving Washington, DC; Montgomery and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; and Northern Virginia.

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, D.C.