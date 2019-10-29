Planned Parenthood of New York City Expands Access to Gender Affirming Hormone Therapy Across NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) is proud to announce that gender affirming hormone therapy (GAHT) is now available at health centers in Manhattan, Queens, The Bronx and Brooklyn. The expansion of GAHT, which began in 2016 at the Boro Hall health center in Brooklyn, is part of PPNYC's larger mission to provide quality, compassionate care to more transgender and gender non-binary New Yorkers. Gender affirming hormone therapy, which includes prescriptions for testosterone, estrogen and testosterone blockers, helps affirm a patient's gender identity, decreases gender dysphoria, and enhances a patient's quality of life.

"Everyone deserves to express their true identity. Transgender people are no different," said Laura McQuade, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of New York City. "Right now, our trans brothers and sisters and non-binary siblings are facing an onslaught of political attacks aimed at rolling back their fundamental human right to health care. Planned Parenthood of New York City is proud to provide a wide-range of non-judgmental, trans-inclusive services that meet the needs of LGBTQI+ New Yorkers. Together we are building a world free of hate and unnecessary barriers to vital care."

"For many New Yorkers, gender affirming hormone therapy is an essential part of enhancing their quality of life," said Kate Steinle, Associate Vice President of Clinical Services, Planned Parenthood of New York City. "Hormone therapy can be a life-saving intervention for some patients, allowing them to feel more emotionally and physically aligned. By offering gender affirming hormone therapy at more health centers, Planned Parenthood of New York City is doubling down on its mission to protect and expand access to sexual and reproductive health care for all New Yorkers."

Transitioning, or a gender transition, is the process some people go through to live as the gender with which they identify, rather than the sex assigned to them at birth. Transitioning can involve medical treatment and hormones, surgical procedures, changing name and pronouns, altering appearance and dress, or coming out to friends and family. Not all transgender people go through all, or any, of these stages of transition. Gender affirming hormone therapy can be an integral part of transition for many transgender people.

Planned Parenthood of New York City offers gender affirming hormone therapy to patients 18 and older, using the Informed Consent Model. PPNYC financial counselors work with patients to determine how to pay for hormone therapy, whether they have insurance or not. PPNYC provides care to everyone, regardless of their ability to pay. Gender affirming hormone therapy will become available in Staten Island by the end of 2019.

Since 1916, Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) has been an advocate for and provider of sexual and reproductive health services and education for New Yorkers. Providing more than 100,000 patient visits annually, PPNYC's health care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island offer sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, HIV prevention, testing and counseling, transgender hormone therapy and vasectomy. Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, PPNYC brings better health and more fulfilling lives to each new generation of New Yorkers. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPNYC supports legislation and policies to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to the full range of reproductive health care services and information.

