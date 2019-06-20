Planned Parenthood of NYC Slams a Court's Irresponsible Decision to Allow Trump's "Gag Rule"

NEW YORK, June 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a federal appeals court granted the Trump administration's damaging "gag rule" to take effect nationwide, despite multiple lawsuits from states challenging the Title X restrictions. This attack on Title X, the nation's only federal family planning program, strips Planned Parenthood, including Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC), of vital funding used to provide affordable sexual and reproductive health care to thousands of New Yorkers.

The "gag rule" is designed to prevent patients from getting birth control or preventive care from sexual and reproductive health care providers like Planned Parenthood. The family planning restrictions also makes it illegal for health care providers to refer patients for safe, legal abortion.

Statement from Laura McQuade, President and CEO, Planned Parenthood of New York City:

"This cruel and unethical decision by the Court of Appeals is part of a calculated assault on the fundamental freedoms of Americans. The "gag rule" will hit vulnerable New Yorkers who struggle to make ends meet, and have difficulty accessing affordable preventive health care the hardest - women, communities of color, LGBTQ individuals, and those with low incomes. Planned Parenthood of New York City won't stand for it. PPNYC will turn to every resource available to help us fund affordable, quality sexual and reproductive health care - for anyone who needs it. Our doors will remain open, because WE CARE - NO MATTER WHAT."

The 9th Circuit granted the request from the Trump-Pence administration to block the preliminary injunctions in California, Oregon, and Washington, which allows the "gag rule" to go into effect in all states besides Maryland. Four judges had previously blocked the rule, with two judges blocking it nationwide.

Every year, 300,000 people in New York State, including 150,000 in NYC, receive health care through the Title X program. Planned Parenthood serves 52% of New York State's Title X patients.

Twenty-two NYC health care providers receive Title X funding, including Planned Parenthood of New York City, 10 NYC Health + Hospital sites, and other community-based providers.

Since 1916, Planned Parenthood of New York City (PPNYC) has been an advocate for and provider of sexual and reproductive health services and education for New Yorkers. Providing more than 100,000 patient visits annually, PPNYC's health care centers in Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Staten Island offer sexual and reproductive health services, including gynecological care, birth control, cancer screening, pregnancy testing, abortion, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted infections, HIV prevention, testing and counseling, transgender hormone therapy and vasectomy. Through a threefold mission of clinical services, education, and advocacy, PPNYC brings better health and more fulfilling lives to each new generation of New Yorkers. As a voice for reproductive freedom, PPNYC supports legislation and policies to ensure that all New Yorkers will have access to the full range of reproductive health care services and information.

