Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin Reminds Women About Importance of Screening During Cervical Cancer Awareness Month and Beyond

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- There was a time when cervical cancer was a leading cause of cancer death in the United States, until the Pap test revolutionized detection. Thankfully, since the 1960s, the death rate for cervical cancer has dropped more than 70%. It is in the spirit of that test that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin urges women not to put off testing or Human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccinations.

While January is Cervical Cancer Awareness Month, anytime is a good time to be screened. Even during the pandemic, Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin's doors are open to provide cervical cancer testing, colposcopy services and HPV vaccines to anyone, regardless of health insurance coverage or ability to pay.

The American Cancer Society (ACS) estimates that 210 Wisconsinites will be diagnosed with invasive cervical cancer in 2021 and more than 14,000 new cases will be diagnosed nationwide. Far more women will be diagnosed with pre-cancer or early-stage cases. Hispanic women in Wisconsin are two times more likely than non-Hispanic women to be diagnosed with cervical cancer, and the rate of cervical cancer is 80% higher among Black women than white women.

"Don't let this pandemic keep taking your health," says Maria Barker, Multicultural Programs Manager for Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "The doors of your nearest Planned Parenthood are open to safely deliver the regular screenings and vaccinations that save lives."

Additionally, Black and Latinx women nationwide are one to two times more likely to die from cervical cancer than white women. Older women are also more likely to develop this type of cancer at a rate of 20% once they turn 65. Women are much less likely to develop an invasive form of cervical cancer if they regularly test, according to the ACS.

There are risk factors that can affect a woman's likelihood of developing cervical cancer:

HPV: Also linked to penile, anus, mouth and throat cancers

Smoking: Women who smoke are twice as likely to develop cervical cancer than non-smokers

Weakened immune system

Chlamydia

Having many sexual partners

HIV: The virus that causes AIDS or another condition that makes it hard for your body to fight off health problems

Long-term oral contraceptive use: Research suggests the risk goes down after stopping the OC and then returns to normal risk after a period of time

Three or more full-term pregnancies

A full-term pregnancy before the age of 20

A diet low in fruits and vegetables

Make an appointment online at ppwi.org or call 1-800-230-PLAN (7526) to schedule.

Spanish translation of statement from Maria Barker, Multicultural Programs Manager Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin:

"¡No deje que esta pandemia siga quitándole su salud! Recuerde hacerse los chequeos regulare que salvan vidas, haga cita para hacerse el papanicolaou en una de las clínicas de Planned Parenthood que este en su vecindad. ¡Nuestras puertas están abiertas para servirles! Llame al 1-800-230-PLAN (7526) para hacer su cita."

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is a nonprofit health care provider serving 60,000 patients annually at 24 health centers. Planned Parenthood provides the full range of comprehensive reproductive health care including well woman exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings, STD testing and treatment, birth control and abortion care.

Contact: Amanda Finn

(262) 443 - 2335

[email protected]

SOURCE Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin