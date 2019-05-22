Plannernet Announces Executive Promotions

DURHAM, N.C., May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- James Montague, President/Owner of Plannernet, has announced that Plannernet has promoted Rich Parker to Chief Executive Officer and Sasha Woods to Chief Operating Officer effective immediately. Montague states, "These promotions are in response to the growth we have seen over the years and also aligns us to capitalize on the rapid expansion of the freelance economy, specifically in the meeting and events industry." According to several surveys by workforce solution companies and consultants, 20-30% of the current workforce are freelancers with significant growth forecasted. Montague continues, "I couldn't be more excited when I see the market potential and how we are uniquely positioned in the meeting and events vertical. These two executives have been with Plannernet for many years and have continued to be invaluable to this company, and these promotions are an indicator of the trust we have in them."

Rich Parker joined Plannernet in 2013 as its Chief Operating Officer. Parker formally held various executive positions for 10 years at Advanced Health Media, a Life Science speaker bureau company located in New Jersey. Parker states, "Being tapped to become Plannernet's next CEO is a professional milestone that I have been working towards for a long time. I appreciate the trust that James and Plannernet have shown me, and I am excited for my new role to continue the evolution of our compliant, sourcing solutions for the meeting and events industry. We will continue to be at the forefront of connecting freelance meeting and event planners with our clients in a compliant manner."

Sasha Woods joined Plannernet in February 2009 and began her career at Plannernet within the Operations Department. Since joining, she has held several positions throughout the organization and most recently was Plannernet's Vice President of Operations and Strategic Account Management. Woods says, "Within the past 10 years, Plannernet and the freelance meeting and events industry has changed dramatically. I have had the wonderful opportunity of bridging various departments throughout these changes and in support of Plannernet's growth." Woods continues, "As we look ahead, I am excited to drive innovative and compliant solutions for our customers, while also furthering the growth of our Supplier's businesses."

Plannernet is the largest, most experienced provider for sourcing meeting and event professionals around the globe. For over 25 years, our technology-enabled engagement model has been delivering specialized professionals to clients in a compliant and cost-effective manner. With a pool of over 1,500 suppliers in 70 countries, Plannernet's solutions support over 35,000 engagements annually. Allowing for variability and flexibility, both clients and meeting professionals interact efficiently, building long-lasting relationships.

