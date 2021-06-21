Plannernet Announces New Chief Commercial Officer

DURHAM, N.C., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannernet, a global Managed Service Provider for Meeting & Event freelance labor, today announced that Peter Collins has been appointed to Chief Commercial Officer effective June 14, 2021. Peter brings significant meetings and events experience with a strong focus as a strategic partner for many of the world's top life sciences companies, he successfully delivered tech-enabled service solutions in a highly regulated environment. Peter's experience will be integral as Plannernet's solutions and client portfolio continue to expand.



"I am thrilled to welcome Peter Collins as our new Chief Commercial Officer," states Rich Parker, Plannernet's Chief Executive Officer. "The addition of Peter to our organization comes at the ideal time. Over the past 10 years, Plannernet has observed considerable growth as workforces continue to embrace the freelance economy. Now more than ever, Meeting & Event organizations are keenly interested in building dynamic and resilient workforces and engaging them efficiently and compliantly. Peter's leadership, expertise, and business acumen will be invaluable in guiding Plannernet as we continue to accelerate our growth and look to advance, align, and scale our solutions for our Clients."



"I am excited to join Plannernet in their mission," says Peter. "Plannernet has been the most trusted resource in the freelance Meeting & Event labor space. The market demands and dynamics that continue to evolve make the future at Plannernet exciting and challenging. I look forward to collaborating with the industry, Clients, and our team as we continue to position Plannernet within this expanding space and to bring increased opportunities to small businesses."



A 25-year veteran of the Life Sciences Speaker Bureau industry, Peter provided strategic leadership for Life Sciences Companies as a member of the Executive Leadership Team at Advanced Health Media and most recently leading Strategic Account Management in Commercial Compliance for IQVIA.

About Plannernet (www.plannernet.com)

Plannernet is the largest, most experienced provider for sourcing meeting and event professionals around the globe. For over 30 years, our technology-enabled engagement model has been delivering specialized professionals to Clients in a compliant and cost-effective manner. With a pool of over 3,500 Suppliers in 70 countries, Plannernet's solutions support over 35,000 engagements annually. Allowing for variability and flexibility, both Clients and small-business meeting professionals interact efficiently, building long-lasting relationships.

