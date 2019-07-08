Plannernet Promotes Long-Time Employee, Michael Schaumann, to VP of Industry Relations

DURHAM, N.C., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannernet is excited to announce that Michael Schaumann has been promoted to the role of Vice President, Industry Relations. Michael has been in the meetings industry for over 20 years and has worked at Plannernet in a variety of roles for nearly half of those. This position will allow him to leverage this experience in addition to positioning Plannernet inside the global staffing industry on a whole. "Michael literally grew up in this industry," says Plannernet CEO Rich Parker. "He's served Plannernet in Operations, Supplier Engagement, Special Projects, Sales and Business Development, and we feel his thought leadership is no better suited than as Plannernet's face in the industry."

Plannernet is the largest, most experienced provider for sourcing meeting and event professionals around the globe. For over 25 years, our technology-enabled engagement model has been delivering specialized professionals to clients in a compliant and cost-effective manner. With a pool of over 1,500 suppliers in 70 countries, Plannernet's solutions support over 35,000 engagements annually. Allowing for variability and flexibility, both clients and meeting professionals interact efficiently, building long-lasting relationships.

