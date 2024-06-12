Planning a low- or no-alcohol summer? AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine's Summer Issue is coming June 21, 2024

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine is excited to announce the release of our Summer Issue (Vol.3, Iss.2) coming June 21, 2024! This issue is dedicated to everyone who loves to have fun without alcohol.

Our cover story features Susie Streelman, founder of the alcohol-free event and retreat host, Zero Proof Experiences. Susie tells her story of wanting to find like-minded individuals and building an amazing alcohol-free community in the process.