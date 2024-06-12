Planning a low- or no-alcohol summer? AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine's Summer Issue is coming June 21, 2024

News provided by

AFTER Magazine INC

Jun 12, 2024, 14:45 ET

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine is excited to announce the release of our Summer Issue (Vol.3, Iss.2) coming June 21, 2024! This issue is dedicated to everyone who loves to have fun without alcohol.

Our cover story features Susie Streelman, founder of the alcohol-free event and retreat host, Zero Proof Experiences. Susie tells her story of wanting to find like-minded individuals and building an amazing alcohol-free community in the process.

Other articles include:

  • Our directory of alcohol-free retreats with some amazing trips across the U.S. and around the world with some help from our friend Izzy van Zuilen at Sobertopia
  • Take it With You - A guide to having everything you want while you're traveling alcohol-free by food writer Cara Strickland
  • Let Your Banner Fly! Actress Brigitta Dau's story of discovering her true self in sobriety
  • There and back again. Sober coach Heather Lowe's story of discovering the joys of being present in the moment while traveling

Print and digital subscriptions are available. There's still time to subscribe before the summer issue is released! We hope you'll join us on our mission to create a fulfilled and purposeful life for anyone saying goodbye to alcohol!

Important links:
AFTER Magazine Website
AFTER Magazine on Instagram
Subscribe to AFTER here!

Business inquiries:
[email protected]

Thank you for being part of our beautiful AF world!

SOURCE AFTER Magazine INC

Also from this source

On a mission to change how we look at alcohol: Nicole Pietrandrea Hough, founder of AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine and MocktailQuest.com, is leading the charge

On a mission to change how we look at alcohol: Nicole Pietrandrea Hough, founder of AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine and MocktailQuest.com, is leading the charge

Nicole Pietrandrea Hough used to be a drinker. While she always felt that her drinking—while enthusiastic—was in line with people around her (parties ...
AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Releases Latest Issue Featuring Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World and More

AFTER Alcohol-Free Magazine Releases Latest Issue Featuring Women of the Alcohol-Free Beverage World and More

AFTER Magazine—the first magazine publication for non-drinkers, the sober curious, and anyone examining their relationship with alcohol—proudly...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Beverages

Image1

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Image1

Travel

Image1

Retail

News Releases in Similar Topics