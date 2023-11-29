Planning a trip to South Korea? TRAVUT is the digital travel platform for you.

News provided by

TRAVUT

29 Nov, 2023, 12:00 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TRAVUT, a digital travel platform that eliminates language, transportation, and booking inconveniences for international travelers to Korea, has opened its digital service 2.0 based on its smart TSI (Travel Service Inventory).

Continue Reading
This is TRAVUT logo
This is TRAVUT logo

Since 2022, TRAVUT has been delivering travel services to foreigners visiting Korea. Leveraging the feedback gathered over the past year, they have now developed the innovative TSI 2.0. This platform revolutionizes travel, transforming it from a product into a service. It offers a unique feature where travelers can freely customize only the services they require, creating a more personalized and efficient travel experience.

Choi Bo-Kyung, the CEO of TRAVUT, highlighted the dynamic nature of Korea's digital services and the increasing difficulties encountered by foreign visitors. In response to these complexities, TRAVUT harnessed digital technology to create a unified platform that resolves the hurdles associated with traveling in Korea. Their intelligent TSI system is designed to offer tailor-made experiences for international tourists, simplifying their journey and enabling a broader exploration of Korea. The company's mission is to leverage digital progress to enrich the entire travel experience for tourists.

TRAVUT's smart TSI is an intelligent integrated service system, offering on-demand services including guides, interpretation, vehicle and chauffeur, reservations, and customized travel itineraries. It has been utilized by numerous individuals, including guests from luxury hotels, and has demonstrated a high level of satisfaction, with strong indications of potential repeat usage and recommendations.

Starting in late November 2023, TRAVUT's travel platform initially launched its services via its website, with plans to extend into mobile apps and APIs by January 2024. The smart TSI platform not only operates through its own digital channels but also supports a wider range of foreign tourists in Korea through API-based business expansions with various partners, such as accommodation providers and local travel agencies.

In 2023, TRAVUT was selected for Google's start-up growth support program and was also recognized in the TOP 100 Asian startups, establishing a foundation for its expansion into the global market. In 2024, TRAVUT plans to revolutionize the domestic inbound travel market based on its smart TSI platform, ensuring the scalability of its business model and platform.

For those planning a trip to Korea and seeking to experience a unique, personalized travel service, visit www.travut.com or reach out to [email protected] and make your journey in Korea memorable.

SOURCE TRAVUT

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.