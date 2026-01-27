Planning a Vacation in 2026? Here's How Travelers Are Getting More for Their Money

National Plan for Vacation Day highlights why starting with expert help and curated deals can save time, stress, and vacation dollars

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Planning a vacation has become more expensive, time-consuming and overwhelming than ever, leaving many travelers unsure whether they're getting the best value for their money. As Americans observe National Plan for Vacation Day on January 27, many are rethinking the do-it-yourself approach and choosing to start with expert guidance and curated travel offers that help stretch vacation budgets further.

For a growing number of travelers, that smarter starting point is Vacation.com. The platform brings together destination inspiration, access to exclusive travel deals and connections to professional travel advisors who help travelers secure better value without spending hours comparing options. From cruises and resort stays to tours and vacation packages, Vacation.com helps travelers uncover opportunities that often include added perks such as onboard or resort credits, special amenities, and limited-time savings.

"Vacation planning has changed dramatically," said Jacqueline Dobson, President of The Vacation Group, which is part of Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies. "Travelers want confidence that their vacation is worth what they're paying. Backed by Internova's scale and long-standing relationships with leading travel partners, Vacation.com helps travelers access strong value, added perks and expert guidance – all in one place."

As part of Internova Travel Group, Vacation.com connects travelers to a broad network of trusted travel partners across cruise lines, hotels, resorts, tour operators and other travel providers. Those relationships help create access to competitive pricing, special amenities and added-value offers that travelers may not always find when booking on their own – especially during peak travel periods.

Rather than navigating countless booking sites independently, travelers can use Vacation.com to explore destinations and current offers, then work with an experienced travel advisor to personalize their trip. Advisors can help identify the best time to book, recommend experiences that match individual travel styles and manage the details that can make a meaningful difference in both cost and overall experience.

National Plan for Vacation Day is a reminder that planning early often leads to better pricing, greater availability and added value for popular destinations and travel seasons. Travelers who begin planning now are more likely to secure desirable accommodations, take advantage of promotions and avoid last-minute stress.

"Instead of second-guessing every decision or worrying about missing a better deal, travelers can start with trusted expertise," Dobson added. "Vacation.com helps turn vacation planning into something people can actually enjoy."

Travelers ready to plan their next getaway can visit Vacation.com to explore destinations, discover current travel offers and connect with a professional travel advisor who can help design a vacation worth looking forward to.

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the world's largest travel services companies and a 2026 Forbes Most Trusted brand, bringing together a portfolio of leading brands that deliver high-touch, personalized travel expertise to leisure, corporate and entertainment clients. Through its distinctive divisions, Internova manages leisure, business and franchise operations and represents more than 100,000 travel advisors across 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries worldwide.

Internova elevates every journey with privileged access and meaningful added value. These include SELECT Hotels & Resorts and CURATED Hotels & Resorts; a global air and private jet program; destination programs and a vetted network of SELECT In-Country Partners; and Distinctive Voyages and other cruise programs, each delivering exclusive amenities, expert access and bespoke experiences worldwide.

