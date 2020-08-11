Planning For Service Area Expansion - OPEN MINDS Announces August 13 Executive Web Forum

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 13 at 1:00 pm EDT, OPEN MINDS will host the executive web forum, Planning For Revenue Expansion By Expanding Your Service Area – From Market Analysis To Launch, for executives of health and human service organizations. Led by OPEN MINDS Senior Associate Paul M. Duck, the forum will take a deeper dive into best practices employed by organizations that have expanded their geographic reach for a positive impact on their consumers, communities, and margins.

"Provider organizations that need to increase their revenues must add geographic expansion to their near-term business development strategies," said OPEN MINDS Chief Executive Officer Monica E. Oss. "The most competitive organizations can find regions where payers need a solution and then offer high-performing, profitable programs to fill that need. Telehealth, home-based services, school-based services, day treatment, hospice, and intensive outpatient services are all on the list for potential expansion."

In the web forum, Mr. Duck will examine the necessary steps organizations can use in mapping out their plans for greater service area coverage. Executive attendees will learn:

Needs prior to considering geographical expansion

The steps necessary to gauge and analyze opportunities

The methods used by organizations looking to expand their presence and steps for success

Evaluating which services organizations deploy in expansion scenarios

The August 13 executive web forum—exclusive to Elite members of the OPEN MINDS Circle—is offered as part of a weekly series designed to help executive teams navigate the business, organizational, operational, and culture changes of a market in turbulence during (and after) the COVID-19 crisis. Each briefing outlines a field-tested approach for recovering from the crisis and developing a plan for organizational sustainability. OPEN MINDS experts are on the line to answer questions and provide follow up private Quick Consults for members.

About OPEN MINDS

OPEN MINDS is an award-winning information source, executive education provider, and business solutions firm specializing in health and human services for people with chronic conditions and complex support needs. For thirty years, we've helped organizations implement the transformational business practices they need to succeed in an evolving market with new reimbursement, competition, policies, and regulations. Learn more at www.openminds.com.

