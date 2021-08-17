Plannuh Announces the Market Partner Community

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plannuh Inc., makers of the first marketing leadership application for proving and improving the business value of marketing, today announced the Plannuh Market Partner Community. The objective of the Market Partner Community is to bring together the knowledge and technology for helping marketers reach strategic and operational marketing excellence.

Plannuh is partnering with the best strategic and operational marketing consultants, agencies and technologies to form a community dedicated to improving the performance of the marketing profession. Plannuh helps marketers build, execute, measure, and improve their marketing plan, guiding marketing execution over the course of the year. With Plannuh serving as a centralized hub for the strategy created by consultants and agencies and an integration platform for data sharing with other marketing technologies, marketers will have a platform for making better business decisions.

There are three types of partnership opportunities offered:

Referral Partner

Strategic marketing consultants, CMO coaches or agencies which help their clients build impactful marketing plans and refer interested marketers to Plannuh to operationalize their plan.

Reseller

Certified Plannuh Market Reseller partners can expand the value they currently offer to marketers. With comprehensive training on operational marketing excellence, the Plannuh application, full technical support, and a variety of additional resources, Plannuh arms resellers with the tools for success.

Technology Partners

Plannuh looks to expand their technology partner ecosystem from the more than 10,000 complementary vendors in the marketing technology space today. Tech partners will get access to the broad market of companies looking to integrate with martech, fintech and CRM systems to get the maximum value out of Plannuh. Two cornerstone integration partners include Salesforce and Hubspot.

Plannuh offers the following benefits to marketers:

Identification of the true business value of your marketing - a consistent, financially-sound approach to calculating the business value of a company's campaign investments and overall marketing for better real-time decision making.

ROI forecasting and performance optimization - gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns in order to swiftly rebalance your marketing plan and budget.

- gain early and clear insight into the top- and bottom-performing campaigns in order to swiftly rebalance your marketing plan and budget. Consolidated marketing planning and automated budgeting management - create teamwork efficiencies when building, executing, measuring, and improving your marketing plan and budget.

- create teamwork efficiencies when building, executing, measuring, and improving your marketing plan and budget. Quick time to benefit - easy set-up, plug-and-play integrations, AI-driven budget automation for efficiency, and a UI built for marketing team collaboration.

"Building, executing and continually improving the performance of marketing plans is the backbone of all marketing," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh. "With the launch of the Plannuh Market Partner Community, we aim to be the hub of marketing expertise and technology for delivering marketing operational excellence."

Plannuh is used by marketing teams of all sizes in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. Plannuh customers span both business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies across 25 industries.

To become a Plannuh Market Partner, visit plannuh .

About Plannuh

Marketers looking to prove and improve the business value of their marketing use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Marketing Leadership Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and measure true performance. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven process automation for achieving agility, efficiency, and industry-leading marketing performance. Visit Plannuh to learn more.

