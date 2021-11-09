Plannuh's Operational Marketing Index Reveals Marketers Are Not Focused on Company Goals

BOSTON, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketers continue to struggle to align goals with company objectives, according to new data released from Plannuh , a software-as-a-service company transforming the way marketers plan and budget.

The company today released the results of its latest Operational Marketing Index (OMI) survey, with a sample size of 544, that assesses the operational management practices of marketing teams. The Operational Marketing Index also produces a set of tailored recommendations to help marketers improve their operational efficiency.

"We continue to be alarmed that so few marketing teams focus on strategic alignment of their plans," said Peter Mahoney, founder and chief executive officer of Plannuh. "The latest results from the Operational Marketing Index survey revealed that less than one in five marketers report that their companies excel at connecting their plans to corporate objectives, which explains why so many marketing teams struggle to show the value of their marketing investments."

The survey revealed that most marketers are not basing their planning and execution on achieving goals:

Only 18% of respondents said they excel at building a marketing plan based on a set of measurable goals that align with company objectives.

Only 56% of marketers create comprehensive campaigns designed to achieve their goals.

31% allocate 60% or more of their budget to campaigns that support their goals, meaning that over two-thirds of marketers are spending a significant percentage of their budget on non-strategic initiatives.

In addition, many marketers have not built agile marketing plans and have trouble adapting to changes that occur in the business. The survey results show:

72% of marketers said they do little or no scenario planning (best and worst case) to prepare for internal and external changes to the business.

More than half (56%) do not have a repeatable process in place to adapt once the changes occur over the course of the year.

The survey also highlighted that many marketers cannot prove the true value of their marketing based on return:

52% of marketers have difficulty measuring the true value of their marketing in terms of ROI.

Only 21% of marketers excel at regularly measuring ROI on both their campaigns and the overall marketing plan.

Marketers can take the Operational Marketing Index Survey to see how they stack up. Each respondent receives a customized report with best-practice recommendations for improvement.

About Plannuh

Marketers looking to prove and improve the business value of their marketing, use Plannuh, the first cloud-based Marketing Leadership Platform, to quickly and easily create winning plans, maximize budget impact, and measure the true performance. Unlike disconnected, static spreadsheets and disparate tactical marketing systems, only Plannuh offers a unified, collaborative platform that delivers AI-driven process automation for achieving agility, efficiency, and industry-leading marketing performance. To learn more, visit www.plannuh.com .

Media Contact

Kourtney Evans, Bospar

323-497-9506 ­

[email protected] ­

SOURCE Plannuh, Inc.

Related Links

www.plannuh.com

